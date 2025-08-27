Jupiter Artland: Art attraction near Edinburgh Airport opens year-round for first time with new exhibitions
It is one of Scotland’s most celebrated outdoor art attractions - and now it will be open for the first time over winter, as the night draws in.
Jupiter Artland - the contemporary sculpture park and art gallery set over 120 acres of meadows and woodland near Edinburgh Airport - is being opened year-round.
The attraction will open from Thursday to Sunday across November to February, as it showcases a series of exhibitions, events and special season experiences.
The year-round opening will be led by three new major exhibitions, launching on Saturday, October 11 by artists Tai Shani, Georg Wilson and Florence Peake.
Organisers said the exhibitions would draw on themes of earth, folklore, mythology, love, and “both the human and nature around us”.
Jupiter Artland, founded by Robert and Nicky Wilson at their 100-acre Wilkieston estate in 2009, attracts upwards of 100,000 visitors a year.
A new gallery, distillery and visitor centre complex has been created in the venue’s grounds to accommodate the year-round opening, with the multi-million pound development including new exhibition spaces aimed at helping to attract “world-class" artists.
The exhibition by Ms Wilson, an emerging London-based artist, will be her largest to date and be housed in the Jupiter Ballroom. The showcase will include new wall-based works, drawing upon ideas of the urban and rural, as well as themes of mythical creatures and magic.
Ms Peake will present new work To Love and to Cherish, which was created using the bodies and actions of four dancers who painted directly onto the floor. The artwork marks the launch of commissioned floor painting for the new Glasshouse wedding venue at Jupiter Artland.
Ms Shani’s artwork The Spell or The Dream is a sculpture that will be located in Jupiter Artland’s orchard of apple and plum trees.
The work features a soundscape by composer, producer and double bassist Maxwell Sterling, with the sculpture commissioned by and developed in residence at Somerset House Studios.
Nicky Wilson, founder and director at Jupiter Artland, said: “We are delighted to open our next season with three such promising and ambitious artists combined with a season of events suited to the change in temperature and tone of the Scottish landscape as the nights draw in.
“Keeping Jupiter Artland open across the winter is a special new moment in our programme, which will afford visitors an entirely new type of experience on site, as the colours and light change into autumn and winter hues, across three magnificent exhibitions and specially curated events, suitable for all ages and interests.”
The venue’s cafe will open for curated dinners every Saturday evening and festive afternoon teas in November, as well as family afternoons. The new Glass House building has been made available for festive parties under the venue’s revamp.
Jupiter Artland is home to works of art by Phyllida Barlow, Christian Boltanski, Helen Chadwick, Nathan Coley, Ian Hamilton Finlay, Anya Gallaccio, Andy Goldsworthy, Antony Gormley, Anish Kapoor, Tania Kovats, Cornelia Parker, Joana Vasconcelos and Tracey Emin.
