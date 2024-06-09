It is the third and final night of Taylor Swift’s phenomenon The Eras Tour which has lit up Murrayfield for the last two nights.

Tens of thousands of fans have made their way to the stadium over the weekend, and today is no exception.

Swifties have been waiting outside the stadium since the early morning, in homemade outfits, cowboy hats and boots, ready for the evenings globally famous entertainment.

Here are some snaps of the excited fans.