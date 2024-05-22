The tenth edition of the Glasgow International takes place in June.

The 10th edition of Glasgow International, Scotland’s biennial festival of contemporary art, is taking place this year.

Every two years the festival presents an array of artists' projects across Glasgow, with the aim of “amplifying the city's identity as a vibrant and distinctive centre for artistic production, presentation and cultural organising”.

Originally conceived as an annual event in 2005, it switched to its current once-every-two-years format in 2008.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

When is the Glasgow International?

This year the Glasgow International takes place across the city - and beyond - from Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 23.

Where is the Glasgow International held?

Glasgow International exhibitions will be held in venues across the city throughout the festival. The best way to experience it is simply to take a look at the map here, and walk between exhibitions taking in as much as you can. Hopping on the Glasgow Underground can cut down on your walking - with most venues close to a station.

In the West End venues include The University of Glasgow, The Hunterian Museum, Woodside Library and the Mitchell Library.

In the City Centre, you can find exhibitions in the likes of GOMA, The Glasgow Film Theatre and Audio.

Heading east the famous Barrowlands, The Pipe Factory, The Market Gallery and Glasgow Women’s Library are involved, while south of the Clyde the festival will be taking over venues including Category Is Books, The Tramway and Queen’s Park Glasshouse.

Further afield there will be art attractions at Lenzie Moss and Platform, in Easterhouse.

How many exhibitions are there?

The official programme includes 43 projects, but individuals and groups will be organising plenty more around the city in June - anybody can take part.

How much does it cost?

All the events in the Glasgow International programme are completely free - just make sure the venue is open before you set off.

Can I go to the opening party?

The Glasgow International Festival will kick off with an opening party at arts venue SWG3 starting at 9pm on Friday, June 7.

Headlining the bill is Mozart Estate, the latest project from legendary Felt and Denim frontman Lawrance. Other artists performing include Louise X, Glasgow pop punk band Brenda, and musical collective Pleasure Pool. DJ duo J.D. Twitch and J.G. Wilkes (aka Optimo), will then keep the party going until 3am.

If you want to go tickets are available priced at £17.95 (plus booking fee) are available here.

What other events are taking place?

Alongside the myriad of art exhibitions, organisers promise a range of Gatherings, described as “a series of events and activities taking place across the eighteen days of the festival that are free and open to all. This programme of workshops, talks and discussions provides opportunities to engage more deeply with points of exchange and recurring themes that exist across Glasgow International projects. They are also moments to come together with other festival visitors, participants and organisers around food, drink and conversation.”

Click here to discover the latest Gatherings taking place.

What artists are involved?

Art from dozens of artists will be displayed at the Glasgow International, from famous names like Yoko Ono and Turner Prize-winner Richard Wright to relative unknowns - the joy is discovering something new, so take plenty of chances.

