It’s produced the majority of Scotland’s leading contemporary artists – along with no shortage of musicians, actors and media figures.

Originally founded in 1845 as the Glasgow Government School of Design, it officially changed its name to The Glasgow School of Art in 1853 before it moved from its original home in Ingram Street to the McLellan Galleries in Sauchiehall Street in 1869.

Work on its famous home on Renfrew, designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and destroyed twice by fire in recent years, started in 1887 thanks to a donation from the Bellahouston Trust.

Since then the school has expanded to a number of other buildings in Glasgow, organised into five distict academic schools covering architecture, design, fine art, simulation and visualisation, and innovation.

The Glasgow School of Art has been particularly successful in producing leading contemporary artists including, since 2005, an amazing 30 per cent of recent Turner Prize winners (the so-called ‘Glasgow Miracle’). Simon Starling won in 2005, followed by Richard Wright in 2009, Martin Boyce in 2011, Duncan Campbell in 2014, and Charlotte Prodger in 2018.

Highly-rated internationally, the school was named the 11th best educational establishments for art and design in the world.

Here are 10 famous faces that have studied at the school over the years, though not all graduated.

1. Peter Capaldi Peter Capaldi formed a punk band called The Dreamboys with future American chat show host Craig Ferguson while he was studying at Glasgow School of Art. He got his big break in legendary Scottish film Local Hero and since then has starred in over 40 movies and televsion programmes, including as spin doctor Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It and the titular lead role in Doctor Who.

2. Robbie Coltrane Beloved for his portrayal of Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, the sorely-missed Robbie Coltrane attended the Glasgow School of Art in the early 70s. A huge figure in the worlds of Scottish television and film, his many appearances included Cracker, The Young Ones, Blackadder and Tutti Frutti - along with the James Bond films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough.

3. Scott Hutchison Before his tragic death in 2018, Scott Hutchison had become one of Scotland's most well-respected singers and songwriters with his band Frightened Rabbit. He formed the band in 2013, shortly after graduating from Glasgow School of Art with a degree in illustration.

4. Fran Healy With songs like 'Why Does It Always Rain On Me', 'Driftwood' and 'Sing' Travis have become a huge Scottish music success story. Frontman Fran Healy is an alumini of the Art School.