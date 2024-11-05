In a turbulent year in the arts in Scotland, marked by protests over funding cuts and an imminent review of Creative Scotland by the Scottish government, #EvenHereEvenNow aims to platform artists who are often marginalised in a debate dominated by voices from the Central Belt. | EvenHereEvenNow

With the launch of a new manifesto, titled Even Here, Even Now, artists based in Shetland, Orkney and the Outer Hebrides hope to draw attention to some of the challenges they face, writes Andrew Eaton-Lewis

“I think we should be more punk rock,” says Sandra Kennedy. “There’s a lack of confidence because of lack of opportunity and that can impact the creative risks artists are willing to take.”

Kennedy, a visual artist who grew up in the Isle of Lewis, is one of the creators of Even Here, Even Now, a new “manifesto for change” by artists living in Shetland, Orkney and the Outer Hebrides. Punk is a good analogy. Even Here, Even Now may have been funded by Shetland Arts but it has a DIY, zine-like aesthetic. It makes its case simply and directly. “Our manifesto shows how island based artists are critical to (Scottish) culture,” the introduction states, “and what needs to change.”

The title is a wry joke about the way islanders are perceived. It was prompted by a visiting artist at Mareel arts centre in Shetland, who marvelled that "it's amazing to see all that's going on, even here,” to the amusement of the locals.

“I think there’s an ignorance about what’s going on culturally on the islands,” says Kennedy, adding that media coverage of Lewis tends to focus on the supposed remoteness of Scotland’s islands or simplistic stories like arguments over Sunday openings. “It’s like an excuse to bash island culture. We don’t get a lot of exposure for the rich diversity and growth here, including islanders born here and many who have been welcomed to come and make their art here.”

The #EvenHereEvenNow is happening across the Outer Hebrides, Orkney and Shetland | EvenHereEvenNow

Now a new campaign expanding on the manifesto is aiming to change that, as more island-based artists are encouraged to add their voices using the hashtag #EvenHereEvenNow, and “artist advocates” on four different islands stage events to amplify their concerns.

“It would be nice if people in the more populous parts of the country didn’t see where we live as a fringe,” says Shetland-born musician Barry Nisbet, another Even Here, Even Now contributor. “For us they’re the fringe, this is normal. There’s a whole culture that revolves around where we are.”

This year has been particularly challenging for artists everywhere in Scotland. The four organisations supporting Even Here, Even Now – Shetland Arts, An Lanntair in Lewis, Taigh Chearsabhagh in North Uist and the Pier Arts Centre in Orkney – are all anxiously awaiting Creative Scotland decisions on multi-year funding, now further delayed until January 2025. But it’s also an opportune moment for a manifesto, with the Scottish government about to begin a review of Creative Scotland while pledging £100 million to support the arts but with little detail yet as to what it wants to prioritise.

So what do island artists want? The first thing, it seems, is simply more visibility. “It would be great if people knew about the breadth and quality of artistic and cultural provision happening all across the isles,” says Kathryn Gordon of Shetland Arts, who led on the creation of Even Here, Even Now. In Shetland, she points out, “we have galleries, open studios, theatre, dance, craft, an array of incredible photographers and filmmakers, and I think it’s safe to say that we have some of the best musicians the world has to offer.”

The same could be said of Lewis, which has the Hebrides’ biggest arts centre, two enviable recording studios (one with a thriving record label attached), the HebCelt festival, and hundreds of working artists among its small population. Island artists, notably, tend to be deeply rooted in the rural communities they live in, including the ones who didn’t grow up there. “There’s a sense of belonging that comes with being an islander,” says Nisbet.

Gordon adds: “I would love it if the campaign highlighted the community and outreach work that is delivered by artists working and living here, and campaigned for more sufficient funding reaching island-based artists.”

The campaign builds on the work of Even Here, Even Now, a 2024 manifesto jointly created by a group of artists living and working in Shetland, Orkney, Uist, and the Isle of Lewis. | Kathryn Gordon

If island artists play a key role in their communities, though, it is notoriously challenging to make a creative living on an island. A 2021 survey by the University of the Highlands and Islands found that 70 per cent of island artists earned less than the Scottish average salary, with over half earning less than £10,000. Notably, 62 per cent were sole traders, highlighting the importance of Creative Scotland’s Open Fund for Individuals, controversially closed at the end of August before being reinstated following widespread protests.

“I would love it if working artists felt that they could actually live and make work here on the islands,” says Gordon. “If this campaign can result in a wider recognition of the artists and creative practitioners that live here, it could help them to sustain themselves creatively without such a need for them to promote themselves or even move elsewhere, which we often find happening. Though neither of these things are inherently negative and we still want promotion of artists beyond their shores, we also want to promote them here and help them sustain creative livelihoods.”

While Even Here, Even Now is partly designed to draw government attention to the challenges facing island-based artists – isolation, limited public transport, high energy costs, marginalisation in national debates etc – it is also a celebration of resilience, determination, community, and talent. “We didn’t want it to be at all self-pitying,” says Kennedy. “We wanted it to be positive and practical. We’d like to get people thinking about how they can be more ambitious and support each other more.”

Nisbet agrees. “I would like it to empower artists. I would like the withdrawal of funding to be unthinkable.”