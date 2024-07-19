There's no respite at The Edinburgh Fringe following the general election for two top flight political commentators, as Daily Mail consultant editor, Andrew Pierce and Daily Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire are set for series of live face-offs in the Scottish capital.

From August 8 to 10, for three days only, these two heavyweights, who describe themselves as the 'best of frenemies' will come out fighting at The Assembly Rooms Ballroom.

In the blue corner is Andrew Pierce, a journalist, editor, author, consultant editor of The Daily Mail and a presenter for GB News. Kevin Maguire calls him “Tory Boy”. With his recent book Finding Margaret, about his search for his birth mother sitting high in the best seller lists Andrew is on fine form and ready to face his political foe.

"Seconds out. I will be in the right side (in more ways than one) facing my sparring partner Maguire' He will quiz me about my book and we will do battle over the monarchy, Kevin is an arch republican, and why our new PM Sir Keir Starmeris so dull he sounds like he’s swimming through mashed potato."

Andrew Pierce vs Kevin Maguire

In the red corner is Kevin Maguire, the Daily Mirror Associate Editor, New Statesman columnist and former chief reporter for The Guardian. His politics lie to the left and he's up for it.

"I’m thrilled Andrew solved the emotional mystery of his birth mother and Finding Margaret is an emotional roller coaster. But he'll soon be on the ropes over the fact that he's still a Right-whinger, wrong about everything especially the Tories and the Royal Family. Look at him genuflect every time he walks past Buckingham Palace. Politics are too important to be left to the people like Andrew, so let the battle commence."

Andrew and Kevin are famous for their combative encounters on Good Morning Britain where they dissect discuss and disagree vehemently on the issues of the moment. They now go face-to-face live on stage for a no-holds- barred rumble in the political jungle.

Andrew Pierce is a very familiar face, as a current affairs commentator on national TV, almost daily. He hosts a two-hour show, Britain’s Newsroom, every week from Monday to Thursday on GB News. He also reviews the day’s news stories and papers on ITV’s Good Morning Britainfrom Monday to Wednesday crossing swords with his Daily Mirror frenemy, Kevin Maguire.

Andrew has more than 300,000 followers on social media and he writes a weekly column for the Daily Mail as Consultant Editor.

Kevin Maguire is one of the country’s best-known journalists. The Daily Mirror’s associate editor is on TV and radio almost daily and has appeared on Have I Got News for You and Question Time. Still calling South Shields “home”, Kevin’s back regularly and is a visiting professor at Sunderland University.

He pens a weekly column in the New Statesman magazine and before theMirror worked on The Guardian and Daily Telegraph. He co-authored a book on Great Parliamentary Scandals.

Andrew Pierce Vs Kevin Maguire runs from August 8-10 at The Assembly Rooms Ballroom on George Street at 12 noon.