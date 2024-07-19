Aldi Scotland launches search for Scotland’s Ultimate BBQ Ambassador

In response to Scotland’s gloomy and grey summer weather, Aldi Scotland has launched a nationwide hunt for the country’s Ultimate BBQ Ambassador.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate those who never give up on a garden get-together and are dedicated to keeping the grill fired up no matter the weather, Aldi’s BBQ Ambassador will win £100 worth of must-have BBQ essentials.

Aldi Scotland has seen the impact of the recent poor weather across its stores, with sales of its popular Lentil & Bacon, Scotch Broth and Chicken Soup 30% higher in June 2024 compared to June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with an impressive range of BBQ must-have food and drinks in stores now, Aldi Scotland wants to celebrate Scots enduring enthusiasm for BBQs and is inviting grill lovers to share their most memorable BBQ moments for a chance to win.

BBQ Ambassadors

Whether it’s a photo of a grill sizzling under an umbrella or a family feast in waterproof jackets, Aldi wants to see how their Scottish customers are keeping their love of a BBQ alive against all odds.

The lucky winner will receive a £100 voucher to stock up on all their must-have BBQ essentials. From high-quality Scottish meats and marinades to fresh produce and tasty sides, Aldi Scotland supports local producers to provide everything needed to host the perfect Scottish BBQ, rain or shine.

Grill-maestros can’t go wrong with Specially Selected Aberdeen Angus Scotch Beef Quarter Pounders for only £3.49, while the Specially Selected Scottish Pork Arran Mustard & Honey Sausages, priced at £2.49, are sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Nicolson, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “Scotland’s weather may have been a washout this year, but our nations’ love for BBQs is not. We want to celebrate those who embrace every opportunity for a BBQ and continue to bring family and friends together, by offering one lucky customer the chance to make their next BBQ the best cookout yet.

“The judges will be looking for inventive BBQ setups, perseverance in the face of the unpredictable Scottish climate, and an unwavering enthusiasm for outdoor cooking.”

To enter, customers are invited to email photos or videos of their best BBQ moments to [email protected] along with the following details:• Full name• Location

Entries are open until 2 August 2024. The winner will be selected by 9 August 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad