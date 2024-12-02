Pressure mounting on ministers to deliver on £100m new investment promise

Alan Cumming was appointed artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre in September. Picture: Frederic Aranda | Frederic Aranda

Stage and screen star Alan Cumming has demanded "payback" from the Scottish Government for the nation's arts industry after years of under-funding.

The award-winning actor has thrown his weight behind eleventh-hour demands to deliver on a £100m promise of new investment made by ministers 13 months ago when the Scottish Budget is announced this week.

Alan Cumming is the host of the US version of The Traitors. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Peacock/Euan Cherry | BBC/Studio Lambert/Peacock/Euan Cherry

Mr Cumming, who has just been appointed artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre, said the cultural sector has been forced to "paper over the cracks" for years due to a prolonged lack of resources.

Mr Cumming, who will appear in an in-conversation event with former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon this week, suggested it was time for the government to back up its claims over how much it values Scottish culture and also give the nation's artists more respect. adding: "A country's worth and pride is reflected in how its culture is valued."

Alan Cumming on stage at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2021. Picture: Jessica Shurte

The Perthshire-born Broadway and Hollywood star spoke out as music industry leaders warned that venues, festivals and organisations were facing "unprecedented uncertainty" and claimed the entire cultural sector had been put on "standby" by the government.

Mr Cumming, who has starred in several National Theatre of Scotland productions, is the latest culture figure to back a campaign which has highlighted how Scotland has slumped to the bottom of the European league table for investment in the arts.

Organisers of the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards have warned that musicians, venues, festivals and organisations are facing 'unprecedented uncertainty' after vital Creative Scotland decisions were put on hold. | Supplied

The actor’s comments are his second major criticism of the Scottish Government in the space of three months.

He described the closure of a multi-million pound fund for artists at short notice as "a real tragedy and really alarming for the future of the Scottish arts scene."

Mr Cumming has also spearheaded a campaign to help secure the future of the Screen Machine, a long-running mobile cinema service for the Highlands and Islands.

He has spoken out days ahead after the government was warned that arts industry workers are facing "burnout, stress and existential threats" to their work and livelihoods due to the lack of long-term support for the culture sector.

Mr Cumming, who was appointed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre in September, has backed a campaign launched by leading Scottish arts organisations and cultural figures, including actors David Hayman and Bill Paterson, artist Nathan Coley, playwright Rona Munro, Garbage singer Shirley Manson and Idlewild guitarist Rod Jones.

They have urged the government to set out a "coherent timeline" for the roll-out of the £100m, which has been repeatedly promised by ministers since an announcement at the SNP conference in October 2023.

Hundreds of theatres, arts venues, festivals, events and organisations were put in limbo over their future funding last month when the government's arts agency, Creative Scotland, was left without a budget for its next three-year funding programme.

They are not expected to hear whether their applications have been successful until the end of January and do not have any guaranteed funding beyond the end of March.

Mr Cumming said: "Scotland has always punched way above its cultural weight even when the resources weren’t there, but now it feels like we need some payback for all the years we’ve papered over the cracks, and made do and mended.

"A country’s worth and pride is reflected in how its culture is valued, both by its citizens and its government.

"We know the citizens of Scotland’s values are on our side, and we hear our government is.

"Please give Scottish artists the respect and payback they deserve."

Meanwhile organisers of the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards raised fresh concerns about the future of the industry at the gala ceremony in Inverness.

Awards founder Simon Thoumire said: "Music brings people together. In times of division and uncertainty, that simple truth has never mattered more.

"But right now, our entire cultural sector is on standby. With Creative Scotland funding decisions delayed, none of us can plan ahead with confidence.

"Our musicians, venues, festivals and organisations face unprecedented uncertainty.

"But despite not knowing what tomorrow brings, our sector continues to innovate, to create and find new ways forward."

Speaking last week, culture secretary Angus Robertson insisted the Scottish Government was still committed to the £100m pledge.