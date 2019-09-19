Alan Cumming and KT Tunstall to launch Princes Street Gardens revamp campaign in New York

Scots stars Alan Cumming and KT Tunstall are to join forces at a glittering cabaret night to help create a new open-air concert arena in Edinburgh.

The pair will appear alongside Broadway actress Alexandra Silber at the Lincoln Center next month as part of the drive to overhaul West Princes Street Gardens.

The event is being staged by the Quaich Project, the public-private venture set up by the the city council and a charitable trust set up by a hotel developer offering to partly bankroll the revamp.

Six up-and-coming musicians and singers from Edinburgh will get the chance to compete for a place on the bill of the fundraiser.

Cumming has been a supporter of the gardens project after agreeing to endorse plans by a consortium led by American architects Why, which won an international design competition two years ago.

The Perthshire-born stage and screen star, who made his name performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, said: "Scotland, and Edinburgh in particular, has such a rich and diverse cultural scene and I’m excited to showcase some of the best of it to New York.

“As a Scot, I’m fiercely proud of the history of my country, but I share The Quaich Project’s vision of marrying that history with a space that champions inclusivity, artistry and nature."

Tunstall, who was born in Edinburgh, said: "I remember when I first started playing in New York as an up and coming musician, it was such a massive thrill. I‘m excited for all the new artists shortlisted to play the celebration of Scottish culture to have that similar experience."