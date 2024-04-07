Ad Kalendas Graecas: A Multilingual Journey of Emotions and Reflections

Ad Kalendas Graecas (Círculo Rojo, 2024) serves as a collection of disparate narratives, each brimming with raw emotions ranging from restlessness to heartbreak. These narratives, though distinct, are bound together by themes of passion, hope, and the relentless pursuit of salvation. Through a bilingual journey in English and Spanish spanning over a decade, readers are invited to explore the landscape of early maturity, where emotions are transformed into literature, offering solace and understanding to those who navigate similar fragments of existence.

G. Maria brings a mix of personal experiences and academic insights to her writing. With roots in Romania, growing up in Spain, and hopping around the UK, Mexico, Turkey, and the US, whilst finally finding home in Edinburgh, Scotland, the author's writing is influenced by a blend of cultures and extreme opposites. A philosopher at heart and by formation, she works at a global consultancy supporting international development and purpose-led organisations. Her free time is spent with her husband, their cats and reading, writing and singing as much as she can, and whenever she can, alongside with developing other crafts, such as jewellery-making.

