Aberdeen true crime event: David Swindle on Peter Tobin, Operation Anagram and murder investigations

True crime fans are in for a gripping night in Aberdeen this September as one of the UK’s most respected former detectives takes to the stage. David Swindle, the man who led the investigation that unmasked Peter Tobin and went on to launch the groundbreaking Operation Anagram, brings his hit live show Murder: A Search for the Truth to The Lemon Tree on Sunday, September 14.

With over 30 years of policing experience, David has investigated hundreds of murders and spearheaded changes in how Britain tackles cold cases and tracks serial killers. Known for his straight-talking style, he exposes the reality of major crime investigations—the breakthroughs, the pressures, and the lasting impact on victims’ families.

David will be joined on stage by broadcaster and publicist Heather Suttie, who will press him with the questions the public wants answered. Together, they’ll revisit cases that shocked the nation, including the murder of Polish student Angelika Kluk in Glasgow, the disappearance of schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, and the abduction of Dinah McNicol. Using never-before-shared insights, David reveals how detectives connect the dots and confront killers hiding in plain sight.

This is not crime drama. This is real life:

Suttie and Swindle

What made Tobin so dangerous?

How do detectives cope with the horrors they face?

Can killers be stopped before they strike?

And is there really such a thing as a perfect murder?

David Swindle says: “I’m looking forward to being on stage with Heather, bringing together a detective’s insight and an inquisitive publicist’s questions. This tour is a rare chance to hear real stories and understand the truth behind the headlines.”

For anyone fascinated by true crime, policing, or the psychology of murder, this is a rare opportunity to hear first-hand from the man who has lived it.