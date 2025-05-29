Aberdeen shopper scoops over £500 for CHAS in Aldi Supermarket Sweep

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge recently returned to Aberdeen, and one lucky local winner has raised £540.30 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) while picking up the same amount in Aldi favourites for herself.

Aldi's popular Supermarket Sweep is inspired by the legendary gameshow and arrived in Aberdeen on Sunday, 18 May. Lucky shopper Lisa Milne, who was chosen as the winner of a competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for CHAS.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Aldi Scotland matched the cash value of Lisa’s haul, donating all proceeds to CHAS to help support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families. In 2025 every penny raised through the initiative will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Lisa Milne, said: “I had so much fun taking part in Aldi's Supermarket Sweep. I'm delighted to have raised such a great amount for CHAS, who are a fantastic charity supporting families across Scotland. I'm also chuffed with all the goodies I got to take home with me!”

CHAS Senior Charge Nurse, Lorraine Grace, who is based in Aberdeen, said: “It’s wonderful to see the Aldi Supermarket Sweep taking place in Westhill, as we offer many children and families vital support in their own homes across Aberdeenshire.

“Our CHAS at Home nurses in the Aberdeenshire area provide the same care and support we offer in our hospices, in the comfort of a child’s home. These can be one-off visits, or from time to time for respite care depending on the needs of the family. We also have a dedicated Diana Children’s Nurse working with children and families at The Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

“Due to the increase in the need for support in the area, we’re looking to grow the CHAS at Home team and the home support we can provide. Fundraising efforts like this are vital in helping us reach more families in need - well done Lisa and thank you Aldi!”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Lisa who managed to raise a fantastic £540 for CHAS, while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for herself.

“CHAS is an incredible organisation which does invaluable work for families in Scotland. We are committed to raising as much money as possible so the charity can continue to provide vital hospice care to children with life-shortening conditions, and unwavering support to families during the most difficult moments imaginable.”