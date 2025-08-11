Aberdeen Science Festival returns this September

Crime scenes, genetics, menopause, magic and the solar system are just some of the wide-ranging subjects being explored at this year’s Aberdeen Science Festival, powered by TechFest, which returns to the city in September.

This fun and fascinating celebration of science and technology will bring a diverse programme of events to a host of Aberdeen venues, including pubs, museums and theatres.

Sponsored by Equinor and supported by joint principal sponsors bp and Shell, the festival is primarily aimed at adults, including students and senior school pupils, with Hot Topics and STEM Nights set to generate thought-provoking discussions and debate.

Formerly known as the TechFest public programme, Aberdeen Science Festival returns for a second year from September 14-27.

TV psychiatrist Dr T is set ot headline the festival

TV psychiatrist Dr T will headline the festival at The Lemon Tree on Saturday, September 20 with The Aberdeen Memory Show.

Dr T,who is from Aberdeen and is a three-times TEDx speaker and podcaster, will use Granite City landmarks to show audiences how you can train your brain to remember almost anything!

The show uses fun, interactive memory techniques and cutting-edge brain science while teaching guests fascinating facts about Aberdeen’s landmarks and history.

Dr T began his medical training at Aberdeen Medical School in 2000, specialising as a consultant psychiatrist.

He appears as a resident mind expert on TV shows including BBC Morning Live and celebrity shows such as ITV’s ‘Big Brother’, Channel 4’s ‘Can I Improve My Memory’ and the world-first hit show, ‘Scared of the Dark’.

Dr T said: “I can’t wait to open the 2025 Aberdeen Science Festival with The Aberdeen Memory Show, which will show audiences how you can train your brain to remember almost anything!

“We’ll use famous Aberdeen landmarks that are familiar to everyone while using fun, interactive memory techniques and the very latest brain science. The audience will learn some fascinating facts about Aberdeen’s history as well as leaving with a sharper mind!”

Tickets for each of the Aberdeen Science Festival events are on sale now, with prices ranging from £3 to £10 – and some free events.

As well as The Lemon Tree, sessions will take place at locations including The Blue Lamp, OGV Taproom and OGV Podium, the University of Aberdeen, NESCol and The James Hutton Institute and Portsoy Bothy Museum.

Dr Martha Gavan, deputy managing director of TechFest said: “After the huge success of the first Aberdeen Science Festival last year, we have put together another incredible selection of science, technology, engineering and maths themed events.

“We’re thrilled to have secured Dr T as one of our headline acts for the 2025 festival and kickstart a week of interactive events, insightful presentations and fascinating shows from some amazing speakers!”

Audiences can choose from Hot Topics, cutting-edge research and topical subjects explored in an easy to understand way; STEM Nights, controversial opinions and thought-provoking evenings; Engaging Experiences, hands-on and practical experiences; Family Fest, for the whole family; and Fringe Events, a taste of science from partner organisations in the lead up to the festival.

Martha added: “We have some new venues this year, including pubs and clubs in the city centre, and we hope to see lots of people coming along to learn something new. It’s an ideal night out and the chance to get together with friends to do something different.”

The festival is once again being sponsored by Equinor, and supported by Shell UK and bp, who said it was important to engage audiences in STEM subjects.

Camilla Salthe, Senior Vice President Upstream at Equinor UK, said: “The energy industry thrives on advances in science, technology, engineering, and maths. Investing in these crucial fields will be key to ensuring we can continue to provide the energy the world needs in a sustainable way.

“Aberdeen Science Festival, which is powered by TechFest, offers something for everyone. It promotes young children’s natural curiosity, as well as offering opportunities for older children and adults to learn more about the subjects that will shape our future. We are proud to work with TechFest and play our part in inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers."

Simon Roddy, SVP of Shell UK Upstream said: “We are delighted to continue our sponsorship of TechFest and this year’s Aberdeen Science Festival. We hope that the variety of activities and experiences on offer will encourage people to engage with STEM and learn about the skills needed to help shape and develop our energy system.”

Doris Reiter, Senior Vice President, bp North Sea, said: “STEM is at the heart of solving some of the world’s biggest challenges, from the energy transition to digital innovation. That’s why events like Aberdeen Science Festival powered by TechFest are so important: they spark curiosity, celebrate discovery and inspire young minds to see a future for themselves in these vital fields.

“At bp, we’re proud to support Aberdeen Science Festival which helps people of all ages across the North-east connect with science in creative and engaging ways.”

The full programme can be viewed on the TechFest website, with tickets available online through Aberdeen Performing Arts at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com; in person at the box offices at HMT or the Music Hall; or by calling 01224 641122 between 10am and 6pm, Tuesday to Saturday.