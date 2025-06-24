Aberdeen Science Centre launches summer escape room experience

Aberdeen Science Centre is challenging its visitors to step into the shoes of a detective as they solve a series of clues to unlock the secrets of its new Summer Escape Room.

This interactive and family-friendly experience will be available at Aberdeen Science Centre from Saturday, July 5 to Tuesday, August 19, and will encourage teams of up to six people to work together to uncover a science-based mystery.

Sponsored by audio visual company AV One Solutions, escape room participants will be tasked with tracking down a missing scientific formula by solving puzzles and riddles left behind by the fictional Prof. I Terole. Players will go up against a ticking clock as they seek to identify the traitor among the professor’s team of scientists and recover the lost formula before it is gone forever.

Perfect for seasoned investigators or first-time sleuths, this 45-minute immersive experience is designed to challenge all members of the family, featuring puzzles that reward collaboration, critical thinking and curiosity.

Erin Flett, head of business development at Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “At Aberdeen Science Centre, we aim to foster a love of science through hands-on and immersive experiences, and the introduction of our Summer Escape Room is a fantastic way to do just that. Thanks to the support of AV One Solutions, we have been able to add this fun, educational and interactive activity to our varied offering in time for families to enjoy during the school summer holidays.

“The Summer Escape Room is an exciting, story-driven challenge that will see our visitors solve the mystery of a missing laboratory formula, using creativity and intuition to crack the case, as they discover fun and interesting science facts along the way.”

The Summer Escape Room is recommended for teams of between four and six people, making it an ideal activity for families, friends or small groups looking for a fun and hands-on challenge. However, this activity can also be completed solo or in smaller groups.

The experience is suitable for children aged 6 and above, but all participants under 17 must be accompanied by at least one adult.

Escape room tickets will cost £25 per group taking part, in addition to the standard admission ticket to Aberdeen Science Centre. Tickets for this experience can be purchased online or at the centre’s reception desk.

Visitors arriving with only an escape room booking will be required to purchase admission at reception before entry. Refunds will not be issued for missed sessions or failure to purchase admission.

Based on Constitution Street near Aberdeen beach, ASC is home to almost 65 interactive exhibits, allowing people of all ages to discover topics including Space, Energy, Life Sciences, Engineering, and much more.