Aberdeen locals invited to support cancer charity with Levi’s this weekend

By Claire Anderson
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 16:52 BST
This weekend, the team at Levi’s Union Square store will be swapping denim for Lycra as they take on a cycling challenge in support of cancer charity Team Solan.

Taking place on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June, the Aberdeen event is part of Levi’s ‘10 for 10’ summer campaign, which sees 10 Levi’s stores across the North East of the UK each complete a static bike ride with a shared goal: to raise £10,000 for Team Solan.

Stationary bikes will be set up outside the Levi’s store at Union Square Shopping Centre, where Levi’s staff members will be doing all the pedalling - clocking up the miles in shifts across the weekend. The public is invited to come along, cheer them on, and make a donation. Contributions can be made via QR codes and contactless payment options at the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team Solan, which has its headquarters in County Durham, is a cancer support charity, founded by Mark Solan, who lost his mum to cancer at just 15. The charity offers practical, emotional and financial help to people affected by cancer - patients, carers and loved ones - referred to as Warriors.

Jack Clark is just one of Levi’s staff members doing his bit for Team SolanJack Clark is just one of Levi’s staff members doing his bit for Team Solan
Jack Clark is just one of Levi’s staff members doing his bit for Team Solan

This campaign was inspired by Sarah Montanarini (née Lax), Levi’s North East Community Champion, who was supported by Team Solan when her now-husband was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Team Solan was there for me in a way no one else could be,” said Sarah. “This campaign is about giving something back and helping more people discover the difference they make.”

Aberdeen is the third stop on the ‘10 for 10’ fundraising tour, following events in Dalton Park and Castleford, with more stops to come in Newcastle, Leeds, York and Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’d love for the Aberdeen community to come down and show their support,” said Sarah. “Their encouragement, presence or a small donation can make a big difference.”

Levi's staff Scotland and NE England are rallying to support Team SolanLevi's staff Scotland and NE England are rallying to support Team Solan
Levi's staff Scotland and NE England are rallying to support Team Solan

Founder Mark Solan added: “The support from Levi’s has been amazing. This partnership is about more than fundraising, it’s about showing people facing cancer that they’re not alone. We’re incredibly thankful to the Aberdeen team for stepping up.”

Event details

Location: Levi’s, Union Square Shopping Centre, Aberdeen

Dates: Saturday 7 June & Sunday 8 June

12 Levi’s stores, from Leeds to Edinburgh, have pledged to support Team Solan12 Levi’s stores, from Leeds to Edinburgh, have pledged to support Team Solan
12 Levi’s stores, from Leeds to Edinburgh, have pledged to support Team Solan

Activities: Staff-led static bike ride challenge, fundraising, meet the team

The public is encouraged to come along, cheer the riders, and donate if they can. Every bit of support helps Team Solan continue their life-changing work.

To find out more or donate directly, visit www.teamsolan.org

Related topics:Aberdeen
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice