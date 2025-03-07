A-list acupuncturist brings healing expertise to Edinburgh

One of London’s most sought-after wellness experts is bringing his transformative acupuncture treatments to Edinburgh for the first time.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross J. Barr - whose client list includes Alexa Chung, Elizabeth Day, Sofia Richie and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - will host a two-day residency at Kimpton Charlotte Square on March 20 and 21, offering a rare chance for Scots to experience his expert touch.

Barr, a registered acupuncturist and leading specialist in fertility, stress management, grief support, and women’s health, is known for his integrative approach to holistic healing. His treatments have gained a cult following among celebrities, wellness insiders, and those seeking natural solutions for their health concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, for the first time, he is opening his appointment book to Edinburgh at No.33 Charlotte Square, Kimpton Charlotte Square’s exclusive townhouse suite with its own private entrance onto the city’s prestigious square.

Ross is an acupuncturist to the stars

Finlay Anderson, Area Spa Director UK – InterContinental Hotels Group, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Ross J. Barr to Kimpton Charlotte Square as part of our Stay Well programme.

“His reputation as one of the UK’s leading wellness experts speaks for itself, and this residency offers our guests and the local community a rare opportunity to experience his transformative treatments right here in the heart of Edinburgh.

“Stay Well is all about making wellness an effortless and enriching part of the travel experience, and Ross’s approach aligns perfectly with that ethos. Whether guests are looking to relieve stress, support their health, or simply indulge in a moment of self-care, this is a unique chance to reset, recharge, and feel their absolute best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acupuncture, a practice dating back over 2,500 years in China, involves the precise placement of fine needles across the face and body.

Wellness expert Ross J. Barr will host a two-day residency at Kimpton Charlotte Square

Widely recognised for its ability to ease both physical and emotional discomfort, the treatment has become increasingly mainstream - even within the NHS, which considers it generally safe during pregnancy when performed by a trained practitioner aware of the patient’s condition.

The residency is part of Kimpton’s Stay Well programme, a UK-wide wellness initiative designed to bring immersive wellbeing experiences to hotel guests. Kimpton has already partnered with Barr, offering his signature herbal healing patches as part of its in-room wellness menu, but this exclusive event brings his expertise directly to Edinburgh residents and visitors.

Ross’s passion for acupuncture began after experiencing its profound healing effects following the sudden loss of his father at a pivotal age. Now a leading expert in Five Element Acupuncture, he blends ancient Chinese wisdom with modern wellness techniques to restore balance in the body, mind, and spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appointments with Barr are available to book now for £125, which includes access to both the pool and sauna. Swell sound bathing therapy is available as an add on for guests who wish to enhance their experience with a spa package.