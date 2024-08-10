A Cinderella Panto - HILARIOUS children show 12-17th August at EdFringe

Previous Cinderella stories? They’re behind you! In this unique fairy-tale twist, Bristol’s Pantomime Society cordially invites you on a magical journey, guaranteed to be an absolute ball for princesses, princes, and royalty of all ages! With classic pantomime joy and traditions, we’ll need the audience’s help to make all of our principal girl’s dreams come true!

The University of Bristol’s Pantomime Society present...

A Cinderella Panto

You’ll have a ball!

As a Pantomime society, we will be bringing the classic pantomime tale of Cinderella to The Space on the Mile with a modern twist. The show is written for and aimed at children, and has the classic panto physical comedy, songs and puns. The intimacy of the stage allows for a real connection with the audience naturally facilitating the audience interaction that makes panto so special.

Through the character of Cinder/Cinderella the story introduces a trans character in a positive and unobtrusive way. The goal is casual representation and it sits nicely within the overall theme of finding and being yourself that is central to the original story. As a predominantly queer society and production team we want to give children the chance to see queer relationships and characters, and we also hope to reach an audience of adults who will enjoy the show for the younger version of themselves who would have benefited from that representation.

A Cinderella Panto intends to push the pre-conceived artistic limits of British pantomime and highlight the space that queer performers have historically held in this genre, as a means of demystifying the current political rhetoric demonising the existence of queer and trans people in this country. In our show, we hope to utilise our team’s past experience in pantomime to provide a classically warm-hearted and family-friendly show that also represents queer people as not only appropriate but necessary to British culture, as they always have been.

Listings Information

Venue: theSpace on the Mile, Space 2

Dates: 12–17 August 2023

Time: 11:05 (0hr50)

Ticket prices: £10.00 / concession £9.00 / family £7.50 / disabled £0.00

Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / www.edfringe.com

Suitable for ages 3+ (4-11 recommended)

For more information, photos, interviews or media, contact Jessie Yeung on 07436566189 or email [email protected]

