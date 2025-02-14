A celebration of the best country songs of all time is coming to Scotland

Country Hits Live, a show jampacked with hits from across the history of country music, will play in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Dunfermline.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Country Hits Live, a concert show celebrating the best country songs of all time, is coming to Scotland this year.

Featuring hits from the likes of Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift, the show will takes audiences on a journey through the history of country music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show comes to Glasgow Pavilion Theatre on 17th May, Edinburgh Assembly Rooms on 18th May, Dundee Whitehall Theatre on 24th October and Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre on 25th October.

Songs featured in the show include ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’, ‘Islands In The Stream’ and ‘Ring Of Fire'

Country Hits Live is fronted by Jade Helliwell, who is one of the UK’s leading Country musicians, having won the British Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year award three times.

Lars Pluto, who hails from Nashville and has starred in international hits such as the Everly Brothers tribute show Walk Right Back, shares the stage with Helliwell.

They will perform alongside an award-winning band, transporting audiences to Nashville with their incredible renditions of the biggest country hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Songs featured in the show include ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’, ‘Islands In The Stream’ and ‘Ring Of Fire’.