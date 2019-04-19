Arrest made after death of man who fell from window in Edinburgh

Have your say

Police say they have made an arrest following an incident in which a man fell to his death from the fourth-floor window of a flat in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to Cobbinshaw House South in Calder Gardens, Edinburgh, just after 2pm on Thursday to a report that a man had fallen from a block of flats.

The 35-year-old was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police are treating the death as unexplained.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident which happened in the Wester Hailes area of the city.

A police spokesman said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Inquiries remain ongoing.”

