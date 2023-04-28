The world’s greatest snooker players have gathered in Sheffield for one of the biggest events in the UK’s sporting calendar.

Ronnie O'Sullivan will be back at the Crucible to defend the title he won for a record-equalling seventh time last year.

The 2023 Cazoo World Snooker Championship wis being held held from April 15 to May 1 – the 47th consecutive year it has been held in the famous Crucible Theatre.

First held in 1927, it is the longest-running and most prestigious tournament in professional snooker, with a prize fund of £2,395,000, of which the winner will receive £500,000.

Last year saw world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan defeat Judd Trump in the final to equal Stephen Hendry’s record of seven championships.

But the Rocket crashed out of this year’s tournament, meaning he’ll have to wait at least another 12 months to beat the record.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event as it approached the grand final.

How do players qualify for the World Championships?

The top 16 players from the snooker world rankings qualify automatically, although Chinese top-16 player Zhao Xintong is currently suspended. This year it meant guaranteed places in the first round for Ronnie O'Sullivan, Ding Junhui, Luca Brecel, Mark Williams, Judd Trump, Jack Lisowski, Robert Milkins, Shaun Murphy, Mark Allen, Stuart Bingham, Ali Carter, Neil Robertson, Kyren Wilson, John Higgins, Gary Wilson and Mark Selby.

They are joined by another 16 players who win through the 128-strong qualification tournament. This year the players who progressed from the competition held at the English Institute of Sport from April 3-12 were: Pang Junxu, Hossein Vafae, Ricky Walden, Jimmy Robertson, Anthony McGill, Noppon Saengkham, Joe Perry, Si Jiahui, Fan Zhengyi, David Gilbert, Jak Jones, Wu Yize, Ryan Day, David Grace, Elliot Slessor and Matthew Selt.

Fan Zhengyi, Jak Jones, Pang Junxu, Si Jiahui, and Wu Yize will are all making their Crucible debuts.

What Scots are involved?

Only two Scottish players made the grade this year, with Anthony McGill advancing from the qualifying rounds to join four-time champion John Higgins in the first round proper.

Both made it to the quarter final stage but were unfortunately unable to get further.

Can I watch the Snooker World Championships on television?

The BBC will once again be broadcasting live coverage across BBC1, BBC2, the Red Button and the iPlayer. There will also be highlights programmes every evening to catch up on the day’s action.

When is the final and what is the format?

The final will be between the winners of the two semi finals – Luca Brecel v Si Jiahui and Mark Allen v Mark Selby – which are currently underway.

It will be the best of 35 frames (first to 18) and will start at 1pm on Sunday, April 30.

Further sessions are scheduled for 7pm, on Sunday, April 30, then at 1pm and 7pm on Monday, May 1.

Who has won the most World Championships?

Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan jointly hold the record for the most world titles in the modern era, having won the tournament seven times each. Hendry is also the youngest ever winner, having been only 21 when he claimed his first title in 1990.

Ray Reardon and Steve Davis have each won six titles, while John Higgins and Mark Selby have won four, with John Spencer and Mark Williams having claimed three.

So, if Ronnie O’Sullivan wins this year’s tournament he’ll pull ahead of Stephen Hendry for the record of most titles.

How many 147s have there been at the World Snooker Championship?

Prior to this year there had only ever been 12 maximum breaks in the history of the competition, with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry recording three each.

The other players to have achieved the ultimate snooker feat are John Higgins, Ali Carter, Mark Williams, Jimmy White, Cliff Thorburn and Neil Robertson.

This year Kyren Wilson became the 13th member of the 147 club after scoring a maximum in his first round match against Ryan Day.

What did Kyren Wilson say about his maximum?

Speaking after his history-making break, Wilson said: "I'm absolutely buzzing. I'm so happy with that. I've said for a long time I want to leave a legacy - that's something my kids can watch back again. It's been on my bucket list. There's no pressure like it. I actually got a little bit distracted and when I got down for the pink. I couldn't feel my right arm. That will live long in the memory."

What’s the prize money?

A total of £2.395 million in money is up for grabs at the World Snooker Championship, with the winner handed a cheque for a hefty £500,000.

The runner-up gets a consolation cheque for £200,000, the semi-finalists £100,000, quarter-finalists £30,000, second round players £30,000, and even those who fail to win a match are handed £20,000.