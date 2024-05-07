Eurovision winner Loreen announces UK and Europe tour - here's how to get tickets for her Glasgow show
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Swedish singer-songwriter Loreen has announced a Glasgow show as part of her 2025 UK and Europe tour.
Following her second Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool last year, Loreen will begin her upcoming tour in the Netherlands with UK dates including Manchester and Bristol. It’s as the musician prepares to release her new single Forever on Friday, May 10.
Scottish Loreen fans will also be able to see the performer later this year as she takes to the stage as part of Stirling Summer Sessions. Alongside acts such as James Arthur and Fatherson, the Eurovision champion will perform at City Park in Stirling on Thursday, June 27.
Here’s everything you need to know about tickets for Loreen’s 2025 tour.
Loreen UK tour dates
Loreen’s penultimate show in her 2025 tour will be in Glasgow at the O2 Academy on Tuesday, March 25th.
- Monday, March 17 2025 - Birmingham, O2 Institute
- Friday, March 21 2025 - Liverpool, O2 Academy
- Saturday, March 22 2025 - Manchester Academy
- Sunday, March 23 2025 - Bristol, O2 Academy
- Tuesday, March 25 2025 - Glasgow, O2 Academy
- Thursday, March 27 2025 - Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Loreen’s UK and Europe tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday, May 10.
Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketweb and Ticketmaster.
Loreen Glasgow pre-sale
However, if you’re looking to secure Glasgow Loreen tickets ahead of general sale, there are several pre-sale options available.
O2 and Virgin Media customers will be able to access Priority pre-sale tickets from 9am on Wednesday, May 8. In addition, there is a Gigs in Scotland pre-sale for those registered on the site from 9am on Thursday, May 9.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.