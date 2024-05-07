Swedish singer-songwriter Loreen has announced a Glasgow show as part of her 2025 UK and Europe tour.

Following her second Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool last year, Loreen will begin her upcoming tour in the Netherlands with UK dates including Manchester and Bristol. It’s as the musician prepares to release her new single Forever on Friday, May 10.

Scottish Loreen fans will also be able to see the performer later this year as she takes to the stage as part of Stirling Summer Sessions. Alongside acts such as James Arthur and Fatherson, the Eurovision champion will perform at City Park in Stirling on Thursday, June 27.

Here’s everything you need to know about tickets for Loreen’s 2025 tour.

Loreen UK tour dates

Loreen’s penultimate show in her 2025 tour will be in Glasgow at the O2 Academy on Tuesday, March 25th.

Monday, March 17 2025 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

Friday, March 21 2025 - Liverpool, O2 Academy

Saturday, March 22 2025 - Manchester Academy

Sunday, March 23 2025 - Bristol, O2 Academy

Tuesday, March 25 2025 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thursday, March 27 2025 - Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

The moment Sweden's entry Loreen won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Image: Getty

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Loreen’s UK and Europe tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday, May 10.

Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketweb and Ticketmaster.

Loreen Glasgow pre-sale

However, if you’re looking to secure Glasgow Loreen tickets ahead of general sale, there are several pre-sale options available.