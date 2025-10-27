Scotland add 26y/o for November Test matches to reinforce problem position

Leicester Tigers man brought in as cover

Scotland have called up tight-head prop Will Hurd for next month’s Quilter Nations Series.

Hurd, 26, will join up with the national team next week. The Leicester Tigers player is unavailable for Saturday’s first of four matches against USA as it falls outside the Test window.

Capped nine times for Scotland, Hurd will offer cover at tight-head. The Scotsman understands that Elliot Millar Mills is carrying a slight knock and head coach Gregor Townsend wants to bolster his options in that area of the team.

Will Hurd has been called into the Scotland squad. | Getty Images

Zander Fagerson is Scotland’s undisputed first choice at tight-head, but the Glasgow Warriors man has yet to feature. Ruled out of the British and Irish Lions squad due to a calf tear, he then injured his knee during his rehabilitation and has been unable to play for his club in the United Rugby Championship.

Fagerson is part of the squad and Townsend admitted last week that he would be prepared to throw the 29-year-old, who has been capped 73 times, straight in against New Zealand on November 8.

That match against the All Blacks is Scotland’s second match in November. They then face Argentina on November 16 before signing off for the year against Tonga on November 23. All four matches will be played at Murrayfield.

The chase for world rankings

Scotland are currently ranked eighth in the world and a strong performance in the November Tests may permit them to move into the top six and be in ‘Band A’ for the 2027 World Cup draw, which takes place in December.

Scotland are currently within striking distance of seventh-placed Argentina and Australia in sixth, while Fiji are also in the mix back in ninth.

Elsewhere, uncapped Leicester back row Olly Cracknell has been called up to the Wales squad for next month’s Autumn Nations Series.

Taulupe Faletau sustained a knee injury during Cardiff’s United Rugby Championship defeat by Edinburgh on Saturday and so has been released from the international camp.

“It’s obviously hugely disappointing to lose Toby to injury as he’s a world-class player, but Olly’s been playing really well for Leicester and we’re excited to add him to the squad,” said Wales head coach Steve Tandy.