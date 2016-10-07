Sturgeon set to announce Scotland and Iceland tourism link-up

Tourism bodies in Scotland and Iceland are to formally work together to ensure both continue to “punch well above their weight on the global stage”.

A Memorandum of Understanding will see VisitScotland and the Icelandic Tourist Board sharing information and best practice on areas such as quality development, information provision and sustainability.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will announce the agreement at the Arctic Circle Assembly 2016 in Reykjavik on Friday.

She said: “Scotland and Iceland are world-renowned tourist destinations and we share a common interest in developing a sustainable tourism sector that continues to excite and attract visitors.

“New direct air routes between our two nations started earlier this year, so it’s a fitting time for VisitScotland and the Icelandic Tourist Board to deepen their collaboration, learn more from each other and enhance the tourist experience in both of our countries in the coming years.”

The agreement will lead to collaboration on tourism development, boosting film tourism and making the best of digital markets.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “Both Scotland and Iceland are small countries that punch well above their weight on the global stage.

“Tourism is a key driver of the economies in Scotland and Iceland, with the industry providing a lifeline for our nations during difficult times.

“VisitScotland and the Icelandic Tourist Board have built a strong and mutually beneficial relationship over the past three years and it’s exciting to take this to the next level with the signing of this agreement.”

Olof Yrr Atladottir, chief executive of the Icelandic Tourist Board, said: “Icelandic tourism has been going through enormous growth in the past years. Such growth inevitably brings with it new challenges that need to be addressed.

“Scottish tourism and VisitScotland have a multitude of experiences that we at the Icelandic Tourist Board have been able to learn from and we believe that the signing of this agreement will benefit both countries in years to come.

“We very much look forward to our future co-operation within a vibrant and flourishing industry.”

