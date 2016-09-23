News

Search
News

Natalie McGarry MP charged with alleged fraud offences

Politics
Supporters of the IndyCamp, the peoples vigil for Scotland's independence, gather at their camp near the Scottish Parliament. Picture: Steven Scott Taylor / J P License

Indycamp protesters claim their phones are being hacked

News 40

Fracking ‘extremely safe’ says Ineos boss as shale shipment arrives

Energy 56

Five of the best coastal walks around Edinburgh and East Lothian

Outdoors 5

Scotland weather: Met Office warn of severe gales of up to 70mph

News 1

Warning Brexit could spell disaster for Arbroath Smokies

Politics 25
CTA
RBS has warned customers to be vigilant. Picture: John Devlin

RBS warning to customers after £30m lost in cyber-scam

Financial 8

Paris Gourtsoyannis: Corbyn brings down the shutters in Scotland

Paris Gourtsoyannis
Paris Gourtsoyannis
Fergus Ewing urged Westminster to provide certainty for Scotland's rural economy. Picture: John Devlin

Fergus Ewing calls for clarity on farming issues

Farming 16
Cora Bissett's Glasgow Girls is still touring after wowing audiences since its world premiere in 2012.

Real-life Glasgow Girls reveal doubts about hit stage musical

Lifestyle 2
Natalie McGarry pictured in October 2014. Picture: John Devlin

Natalie McGarry MP charged with alleged fraud offences

Politics
Picture: TSPL

Natalie McGarry charged in connection with alleged fraud

Politics
Health Secretary Shona Robison said the shortage of GPs was "very challenging". Picture: PA

GP shortage challenging but ‘not in crisis’, insists Shona Robison

News 7

Warning Brexit could spell disaster for Arbroath Smokies

Politics 25

US Presidential Debate: Best quotes from Trump V Clinton

Politics 1

Fracking ‘extremely safe’ says Ineos boss as shale shipment arrives

Energy 56

Jackie Baillie defends Trident renewal

UK 15

Ministers drive to boost cycling backfires after rates fall

Transport
The person was struck near Polmont Station. Picture: WikiCommons

Railway disruption after person struck by train near Polmont

News 2
Monarch said it was operating as normal despite speculation. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Monarch Airlines seeks funding amid cash squeeze fears

Transport 2
�450,000 is being invested in the Borders Railway. Picture Ian Rutherford

Midlothian Council to invest £450,000 in Borders Railway

News

Stranded Scottish sea cadets set to come ashore

News

Virgin East Coast staff to stage 24 hour strike

News 19

M9 is Scotland’s slowest motorway with average speed of 26mph

Transport 13

Divers to begin inspection of harbour crash ferry

News 10
The job ad specifically requests candidates with a good knowledge and understanding of literacy. Picture (posed by model): TSPL

Spelling error in Scots council’s job ad for English teacher

Ayr 16
St Andrews University. Picture: submitted

St Andrews University ‘best in UK for teaching quality’

Education 3
A war memorial is unveiled in Edinburgh. Photograph: Lisa Ferguson

Edinburgh University’s Scotland’s War project to be axed

Education 15
Tavish Scott says more than 4,000 teachers have been lost on the SNPs watch.

Scottish schools start new term hundreds of teachers short

Education 22
John Swinney said he was delighted the Government could provide further funding.

Thousands of kids to receive Gaelic lessons after Government grant

Education 125
Susanne Mitschke, chief executive of MindMate, which shared the top Converge Challenge prize with MicroSense. Picture: Lesley Martin

Converge Challenge unveils winning university start-ups

Tech 1

Scottish students stranded in South China Sea

News

Swinney axes unit assessments to ease teacher workloads

Education 31

Technology to be placed at centre of Scottish classroooms

News 11

Oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood pumps £70m into charitable causes

News 13
Swallows are staying later in Scotland before flying to Africa for winter.

Migrating birds stay in Scotland longer as climate gets warmer

Environment
Many parts of Scotland have been hit by flooding caused by increasingly wet weather. Picture: Getty Images

Ilona Amos: Scotland must step up climate change preparation

Opinion 5

The Scotsman weekly news quiz, 23/9/2016

Politics
Health Secretary Shona Robison said the shortage of GPs was "very challenging". Picture: PA

GP shortage challenging but ‘not in crisis’, insists Shona Robison

News 7
Andy Tetsill did the Pedal for Scotland in memory of his son Craig

Dad who was cleared of son’s death does cycle in his memory

News
Picture: PA

Denis Law to build Cruyff-inspired sport court in Aberdeen

News
Queen Elizabeth II. Picture; Jane Barlow

Queen’s medic cleared of wrongdoing

News
Scotmit are supporting the breakfast club at St Catherines RC Primary School in Gracemount , Edinburgh. Picture: Contributed

Scotmid helps Edinburgh kids to tuck into healthy breakfast

News
Calum Ferguson at the beach on his rehab cycling machine. Picture: Contributed

Dunblane MND sufferer raises £100,000 for charity

News
Helen Fowler updates her blog with daughter. Picture: Julie Bull

Helen Fowler: My struggle swimming on a loch with MS

News

Scottish GPs urged to offer digital check-ups

News 3

Stephen Jardine: Scots are blessed by great produce but cursed by bad diet

Opinion 1

Leader comment: Virtual check-ups a boon for NHS and patients

Opinion
Monarch said it was operating as normal despite speculation. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Monarch Airlines seeks funding amid cash squeeze fears

Transport 2
Aldi is piling the pressure on rivals by investing in its store estate. Picture: Michael Gillen

Martin Flanagan: Aldi ups the pressure on big four

Retail 1
An Italian in Madrid, by Richard Alston Dance Company

Dance review: Richard Alston Dance Company

UK
Scot Young died in 2014. Picture: PA

Bankrupt Scots tycoon ‘got desperate’ before falling to his death

News

Alton Towers firm fined £5m after teens injured in rollercoaster crash

UK

Decision not to prosecute Cliff Richard ‘was correct’

UK

Oil industry efficiencies improving, says trade body

UK

Jackie Baillie defends Trident renewal

UK 15
Mr Trump and Mrs Clinton threw insults back and forth. Picture: Getty

US Presidential Debate: Best quotes from Trump V Clinton

Politics 1
This composite image released by NASA shows suspected plumes of water vapor erupting off the limb of Jupiter's moon Europa. Picture: Getty

Life on Jupiter? Hubble telescope spots water vapour plumes

Tech
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton shakes hands with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump after the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead. Picture: AP

Hillary Clinton accuses Donald Trump of racism in fiery US presidential debate

World 6
David Hasselhoff shows his support for Partick Thistle

David Hasselhoff shows support for Partick Thistle

News 1
The job ad specifically requests candidates with a good knowledge and understanding of literacy. Picture (posed by model): TSPL

Spelling error in Scots council’s job ad for English teacher

Ayr 16
Picture: Twitter

Giant yellow duck makes bid for freedom

News 5
Emily Plant, 17, made the news this week... but do you know why? Picture: SWNS

The Scotsman weekly news quiz, 23/9/2016

Politics

Paisley hospital apologises after ‘dead body’ spotted in window

News 1

Scottish banknotes banned from McDonald’s franchise

Odd 161

SFA deny claim Scottish youth squad was too hungover to play

Football 2
Picture: PA

Denis Law to build Cruyff-inspired sport court in Aberdeen

News
David Hasselhoff shows his support for Partick Thistle

David Hasselhoff shows support for Partick Thistle

News 1
Caught up in the sensational split of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are six vulnerable children. Picture: Justin Tallis/PA

Dani Garavelli: Brangelina’s brood add pathos to final cut

Celebrity
A hacker reportedly offered to sell as many as 3,000 images of Pippa Middleton after hacking her iCloud account. Picture: PA

Pippa Middleton’s iCloud hacked as 3000 private photos stolen

Celebrity
FILE - Pope John Paul II smiles from his papal throne, in this May 16, 1990 file photo, during his weekly general audience, two days prior to his 70th birthday on May 18th. Pope John Paul II died on Saturday, April 2, 2005. (AP Photo/Giulio Broglio)

Is faith the missing ingredient that can make western democracy work?

Opinion 1
Four of the seven hair salon workers who won almost �3million in last Wednesday's Lotto, (left to right) Natalie McDonald, Wendy Brown, Michelle Donald and Lorna Alexander, celebrate their win at the salon in Glasgow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 6, 2007. The winners work at the Smile Hair and Beauty Salon in Glasgow. See PA story SCOTLAND Lottery. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Here’s hoping you have something  to live for

Opinion 1
Ian Frazer (from Glasgow, but now living in Australia) and the deceased Jian Zhou, winners of the European Inventor Award 2015 in the category Non-European Countries Frazer invented the HPV vaccine - which protects against cervical cancer

It’s going to get easier to protect your valuable patents

Opinion
OBIT - Ken Fearon - Cancer specialist and professor at Edinburgh University

Obituary: Professor Ken Fearon, cancer specialist

Obituaries
Arnold Palmer brought a touch of charisma to the sport

Obituary: Arnold Palmer, golfer, 87

World
Allister Sparks shares a joke with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Picture: Rodger BoschAFP/Getty Images)

Obituary: Allister Sparks, crusading South African journalist who challenged apartheid

Obituaries
American shows like Mr Ed with his talking horse were far more appealing than homegrown TV for kids in the 1960s, says Aidan Smith. Picture: Rex

Aidan Smith: Why Scottish TV must get bolder

Opinion 4
Theresa May reckons Brexit offers Scotland "an exciting chance to forge a new role in the world". Picture: PA

Leader comment: PM’s ‘Brexit is good for you’ spin is kidding no-one

Opinion 10
Many parts of Scotland have been hit by flooding caused by increasingly wet weather. Picture: Getty Images

Ilona Amos: Scotland must step up climate change preparation

Opinion 5
Callum Skinner won Olympic gold and silver medals in Rio. Picture: Getty Images

Leader comment: Smearing of Skinner a disgrace

Opinion
FILE - Pope John Paul II smiles from his papal throne, in this May 16, 1990 file photo, during his weekly general audience, two days prior to his 70th birthday on May 18th. Pope John Paul II died on Saturday, April 2, 2005. (AP Photo/Giulio Broglio)

Is faith the missing ingredient that can make western democracy work?

Opinion 1
Four of the seven hair salon workers who won almost �3million in last Wednesday's Lotto, (left to right) Natalie McDonald, Wendy Brown, Michelle Donald and Lorna Alexander, celebrate their win at the salon in Glasgow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 6, 2007. The winners work at the Smile Hair and Beauty Salon in Glasgow. See PA story SCOTLAND Lottery. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Here’s hoping you have something  to live for

Opinion 1
Kezia Dugdale has made a strong challenge to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over autonomy for the party in Scotland.

Paris Gourtsoyannis: Corbyn brings down the shutters in Scotland

Opinion 23

Douglas White: We must all tackle the digital divide

Tech

Brian Ferguson: Scottish television industry has bright future

News 2

Leader comment: Damning indictment of politicians in EU campaign

Opinion 26

Brian Monteith: Opening up UK market would give poor nations a chance

UK 5