Arnold Palmer: Icon and pioneer who took golf to the masses

Golf
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is expected to be sidelined for four weeks.

Kevin De Bruyne to miss European clash with Celtic

Celtic 1
Rangers' Joey Barton has been suspended by the club. Picture: Craig Williamson/SNS

Graeme Souness urges peace between Rangers and Joey Barton

Paul Lawrie likened the Ryder Cup away from home to a football crowd. Picture: Getty

Ryder Cup: Beware the Hazeltine cauldron, warns Paul Lawrie

Golf

Rumour Mill: Celtic face McCarthy fight | Rangers slam ‘vile’ bus vandals | Souness urges Ibrox board to invest

Premiership 394

Edinburgh Rugby lock Fraser McKenzie cited for dangerous play

Rugby union

Tyson Fury seeks help on ‘witch-hunt’ after Klitschko call-off

Boxing
Rangers slipped out of the top six after Sunday's match. Picture: SNS

Rangers have led opponents for fewest minutes in top flight

Rangers 12

Why leaky defence remains the biggest problem for Rangers

Jonny Hayes fires between the legs of Wes Foderingham to give Aberdeen the lead over Rangers. Picture: SNS

Picture: SNS

Police taskforce for Aberdeen v Rangers trouble

News 36
Koln fans use the tune of the popular Scottish song for their own anthem. Picture: AFP/Getty

Video: Köln fans sing ‘The Bonnie Banks o’ Loch Lomond’

Football 4
David Hasselhoff shows his support for Partick Thistle

David Hasselhoff shows support for Partick Thistle

News 1
Celtic's Leigh Griffiths celebrates having scored the fourth goal in his side's 6-1 rout of Kilmarnock on Saturday. Picture: SNS

Leigh Griffiths ‘wouldn’t celebrate’ if he scored against Hibs

Hibernian 15

Rangers fans accused of throwing seats at Aberdeen fans

News

James Maddison envisioned late winner that sunk Rangers

Premiership 2
Fraser McKenzie was shown a yellow card against Munster

Magnus Bradbury thunders through the Munster defence, supported by John Hardie and Sean Kennedy. Picture: David Gibson.

Alan Solomons sees positives despite Edinburgh defeat by Munster

Rugby union 6
Watsonians Mark Bertram hands off Currie scrum-half Charlie Shiel at Myreside. Picture: Ian Rutherford.

Watsonians 26 – 18 Currie: 4 wins from 5 for Sonians in BT Premiership

Rugby union 2

St Andrews light up Murrayfield in Varsity match

Rugby union

Hawick 36-26 Boroughmuir: Greens get off the mark

Hawick 16
Andy Murray got the better of Milos Raonic in the Wimbledon final and the pair look set to meet again after Britain drew Canada in the opening round of the 2017 Davis Cup. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Great Britain face trip to Canada for Davis Cup opener

Tennis 1
Andy Murray would like to see shorter Davis Cup matches but is not sold on the idea of neutral venues. Picture: SNS Group

Andy Murray backs major Davis Cup revamp

Tennis 1
Hibs fans Andy and Jamie Murray celebrated the club's William Hill Scottish Cup win with the trophy this week.

Andy Murray to play match for UNICEF despite thigh strain

Tennis
Andy and Jamie Murray with the trophy at Cromlix House in Dunblane. Picture: Hibernian Media

Andy and Jamie Murray get to grips with Scottish Cup trophy

News 10
Andy Murray suffered a thigh injury during the Davis Cup semi-final against Argentina. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Andy Murray to play Glasgow charity tie despite thigh issue

Tennis
Judy Murray is passionate about creating a legacy for her sons' achievements

Aidan Smith: Legacy the aim for Murray’s tennis centre

Opinion 7
Great Britain coach Leon Smith, left, consoles Dan Evans whose defeat gave victory to Argentina. Picture: PA.

Britain’s Davis Cup future bright, insists Smith

Tennis

Davis Cup coach praises Murray brothers after defeat

Tennis

Andy Murray heroics in vain as Great Britain fall in Davis Cup

Tennis 1

Great Britain beaten by Argentina in Davis Cup semi-final

Tennis

Andy Murray wins to set up deciding rubber in Davis Cup

Tennis
The Americans have lost the last three matches in a row and eight of the last 10 in the Ryder Cup: Picture: Getty Images

You don’t win Ryder Cup having fun, warns Paul Azinger

Golf
Bubba Watson, right, was on the losing side at Gleneagles two years ago. Picture: Jane Barlow

Bubba Watson named as Ryder Cup vice-captain

Golf
Donald Trump unveils the multi-million pound refurbishment of the Trump Turnberry clubhouse. Picture; John Devlin

Turnberry golf resort set for ‘Trump Tower’

Ayr 3

Obituary: Arnold Palmer, golfer, 87

World

US golfing legend Arnold Palmer dies at age of 87

Golf 8

Ryan Moore secures last US Ryder Cup spot

Golf

Butch Harmon: USA fired up for a real shot at the Ryder Cup

Golf
Sir Bradley Wiggins during an interview for the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Richard Moore: Bradley Wiggins controversy highlights blurred ‘line’

Cycling 1
Sir Bradley Wiggins during an interview with Andrew Marr for the the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Wiggins denies trying to gain an advantage with triamcinolone

Cycling 2

Bradley Neil wins European Tour Q School event in Austria

The Scottish Health Survey found physical activity levels have not improved since the Commonwealth Games. Picture: John Devlin

Lizzy Buchan: Long-term fix needed to change attitudes to health

Opinion
The majority of Scots at sporting events have witnessed homophobic abuse. Picture: John Devlin

60% of sports fans witness homophobic abuse, finds survey

News 6
The Paralympics GB team finished second in the Rio 2016 medal table with a total of 147 medals, 64 of which were gold. Picture Getty Images

Leader comment: Paralympic success lies in the people they inspire

Opinion

George Watson’s girls cricket team retain Women’s Scottish Cup

Cricket

Scottish Hockey looking for undiscovered talent

Hockey

Ricky Burns deserves Las Vegas fight but won’t make it – Hatton

Boxing

McQueenies aim to ride crest of a wave all the way to Olympics

