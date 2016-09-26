Scotmid helps Edinburgh kids to tuck into healthy breakfast

EIGHTY pupils are being served up healthy breakfasts at a Scottish school thanks to a partnership with Scotmid Co-operative.

The largest independent co-operative retailer in the country has teamed up with Edinburgh’s St Catherine’s Primary School in Gracemount.

The store has provided £1,290 to sponsor the school’s Breakfast Club.

The funding from Scotmid means parents only need to pay a nominal £1 per week to send their children to the Breakfast Club.

The club was created following extensive research which has shown that a good breakfast can help their concentration, confidence and energy levels in the classroom.

Children can tuck in to a hearty, healthy breakfast at the club, from 8am till 8.45am, and enjoy everything from cereal and fruit to toast and yogurts, setting them up for a great start to the day.

The club also has a mix of activities and games for them to take part in and a quiet homework room.

Paul Hunter, Head Teacher at St Catherine’s Primary School, said: “We are hugely grateful to receive this much needed funding from Scotmid to keep our Breakfast Club going as it helps us to ensure our pupils start their day in the best possible way, both nourished and hydrated and ready to engage in their learning.

“To establish strong links with businesses like Scotmid in the community is great for our school and of course the pupils.

“This lets them see first-hand the benefits which can be made when the local business community and school come together to make a difference to people’s lives.”

Patricia Edington, Scotmid Co-operative Membership and Community Manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Breakfast Club at St Catherine’s Primary School and provide pupils with a nutritious breakfast to kick-start their day, especially if it helps increase their energy and attention levels in class and improve their overall attainment.

“The Club, which has a great atmosphere, is also an excellent way for the children to socialise at school, and lovely for us to be a part of.”

The Scotmid Breakfast Club donation was applied for by Paul through their Community Grant scheme, which helps deserving causes across Scotland.

Over the last three years, Scotmid has supported over 1400 projects.

