Investment opportunity in Crieff launched

This stylish, standalone development of just nine luxury one and two bedroom apartments, is about to have a lift installed to all three floors, making it fully accessible for senior living, with literally every local amenity the over 50’s buyer would need, on the doorstep.

Priced from just £162,000, Wade Court additionally offers investors looking for a lock and go turnkey property, a significant opportunity to acquire a fully upgraded and redecorated apartment, at a fixed price. Crieff, increasingly experiencing strong demand from a UK wide – and indeed global – audience, is now one of the country’s property hotspots and bright and pleasant commuter areas.

Offering contemporary, open plan living of the highest standard, Wade Court is situated on Commissioner Street, with striking south facing views across the entire Strathearn Valley from its upper floors.

Other features sure to appeal to prospective buyers include private parking spaces in the building’s undercroft garage which additionally has an external store in the garage area, useful for golf clubs and bicycles.

Currently available are two bespoke apartments on the first floor (second floor sold out), a one bedroom, priced at £162k, and a bright and spacious two bedroom apartment with open plan kitchen/dining/living room, Juliette balcony, and ensuite to the master bedroom. This desirable property is priced at £192k.

Both of these modern and well insulated apartments are complete with well fitted modern kitchens, gas central heating, NEFF and Hotpoint appliances, Power Showers, all floor coverings, and secure door entry systems. Both can take advantage of storage space in the undercroft garage, an external store in the garage area, suitable for bikes and golf clubs, etc.

The two bedroom apartment comes with its own parking space.

Buyers of these apartments can take advantage of a shared access pathway all around the building, with two communal areas for sitting out enjoying the long summer nights.

Accessing a fantastic lifestyle in Crieff, one of Scotland’s most attractive market towns, could not be easier if living at Wade Court. The development is within easy walking distance of a local pharmacy, the local Co-Operative Supermarket, the community hospital, doctors’ surgery and numerous other independent retailers including a florist, a physiotherapist, artisan bakers, new acclaimed pastry shop & café, Ems & Co, and several beauty salon & hairdressers.

Leisure facilities can be found nearby at Crieff Hydro Hotel which offers various dining options within its recently refurbished restaurants and bar. A very short walk from Commissioner Street takes you to High Street. In front of the development, construction of a new Church Hall is about to commence.

Carole Cameron, from selling agents Ballantynes, said: “Wade Court represents a not to be missed chance to acquire a modern, turnkey apartment in the heart of Crieff, an area which has become highly desirable as a lovely place to live, which is rich in amenities and fabulous lifestyle opportunities, and as a lock and go investor hotspot, perhaps for those based overseas. Competition to acquire such properties can be fierce, but we are offering fixed prices.”

“These apartments will also appeal to the active retired, looking to enjoy golf and leisure pursuits. They would be hard pressed to find a better location which will quickly connect them to the local community.