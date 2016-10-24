Newborn baby found dead in Fife

Police are investigating after reports that a three-week-old baby has been found dead in Fife.

The body of the newborn girl was discovered at a house in Cupar, in the early hours of Saturday.

A major police probe has now been launched following the discovery in Kinloss Crescent at around 5am.

Police say they are are treating the death as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife were called to an address in Kinloss Crescent, Cupar, around 5am on Saturday, October 22 following the death of a three-week old baby girl.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries and report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”