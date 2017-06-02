‘Biggest ever’ pro-independence march to be held in Glasgow

A march in support of Scottish independence will be held in Glasgow on Saturday.

The event, promoted by the online activist group All Under One Banner, is open to “everyone who desires an independent nation”.

A Facebook page set up by the organisers suggests as many as 8,000 people could attend, making it “one of the biggest Scotland has ever seen”.

“If you believe in a independent Scotland then you have to attend and together we will show the elite Westminster establishment,” a statement said.

“Then we will go to the voting booths and vote SNP on June 8.

“We will show May and Ruth Scotland has spoken. They have no right to stop democracy.”

A similar event last year attracted a crowd of around 5,000.

Marchers will gather at Kelvingrove Park before setting off at 11am to Glasgow Green through the city centre by way of Sauchiehall Street, Blythswood Square and George Street.

The procession will end at Glasgow Green.