Kevin Hobbs: Our country must not miss the boat

Scotland has a proud history and tradition in shipbuilding and maritime engineering, which continues today. However, unless positive action is taken to address the skills gap, a healthy future is at risk.

Almost 80 per cent of world trade is moved by sea and the sector in Scotland contributes £2.7 billion to the economy. It is a significant and sustainable industry and a major employer, supporting almost 55,000 jobs. However, the sector does not enjoy the employer profile it deserves and there is an urgent need to promote job opportunities to maintain a sustainable supply of high quality skilled professionals.

A career at sea is varied, stimulating and rewarding, with a range of seagoing and shore-based opportunities – commercial and military shipping, port and harbour operations, offshore oil and gas, administration and support services – at several levels from manual, skilled labour to professional and technical.

The Merchant Navy and the Royal Navy provide a defined career path. Military and commercial shipbuilding is still a thriving business, with apprenticeships offering structured training and qualifications. Ship repair and refit requires highly trained people with specific technical skills, and support services, such as ship broking, ship management and legal services, also require a variety of technical and professional skills and qualifications.

Despite a rich career landscape, we are currently dealing with the repercussions of years of underinvestment and lack of attention to attracting new and quality recruits. The result is a significant skills gap, with a shortage of trained and qualified professionals. This is demonstrated perfectly by our own workforce at Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd. We have a small number of new graduates and support staff, whilst the rest of the team is over 40 years old. The industry is reliant on people who are approaching the end of their careers.

The sector needs to drive self-promotion from within. Skilled and experienced people in the industry are key to positioning maritime engineering and services as a varied and rewarding career choice, particularly within schools.

Parents and teachers also have a role to play. Children grow up knowing they can be a doctor, dentist, teacher, plumber, hairdresser, police officer, lawyer. How many of them know they can be a naval architect, shipbroker, harbour master, ship welder or pipefitter?

Better links between industry and education are required to guarantee the quantity and calibre of new entrants required to sustain the future of maritime services.

Scotland has, retained first-class educational maritime training and education opportunities at higher and further educations institutions. With further promotion of STEM subjects at school level, we can attract and retain recruits to courses and set more people on course for a successful maritime career.

Job growth is an integral part of Scotland’s future success as we meet the challenges of the next decade.

As a major contributor to the economy in Scotland and with the opportunity to grab a bigger slice of the maritime market globally, it is in everyone’s interest to position the sector as a career of choice.

Kevin Hobbs is chief executive at Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited