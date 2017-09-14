Hearts fans ‘troll Tesco’ with Tynecastle tweet

A Tesco at Tynecastle was once a jibe aimed at Hearts fans during their financial difficulties, but a cheeky tweet to Tesco from a Hearts fan has poked fun at those who used to revel in their misfortune.

Andrew Gray poked fun at Hibs fans tweeting the supermarket saying: “Hi @Tesco can you please remind me when your store at Gorgie Road, Edinburgh is opening?” with a picture of the new stand under construction.

The ever-professional Tesco tweeted back to the query stating: “Hi Andrew, I have looked into this for you and we do not have a store opening in Gorgie Rd Edinburgh. - Rocsi”

However, it was Andrew who had the last laugh and took aim at rival fans, replying: “Oh really? What’s happened hibs fans?”

The tweet has been picked up by a host of Hearts fan forums with a series of fans replying to the tweet that clearly left some Tesco workers confused.

One user tweeted: “You just won Twitter and the internet!”

The first game in front of the new Main Stand is due to be played in November.

The new main stand will take the capacity to over 20,000.