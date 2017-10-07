Sir David Murray donates £1.5m to new charity

Sir David Murray’s sprawling family business donated £1.5 million to a new charitable foundation after paying out a record £8m dividend, it emerged yesterday

Managing director David Murray, Sir David’s son, said the decision to pay the “exceptional dividend” came after a year of consolidation in 2016.

The charity donation was given to the Murray Foundation, set up earlier this year to help several causes close to the family’s heart including those supporting amputees and cancer charities.

Turnover at the group, which owns a number of companies including metals, wine, IT and property, rose by 2 per cent to £69.5m last year.

Last year Murray Capital received a “minded to” planning permission decision for 1,300 houses at its Edinburgh Garden District site in west Edinburgh. The decision was called in by the Scottish Government with the outcome due at the start of next year.

The group is also hopeful of gaining planning consent for its commercial site at the International Business Gateway near Edinburgh Airport.