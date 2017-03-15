FarrPoint limbers up for Glasgow sport extravaganza

Telecoms and IT outfit FarrPoint has been appointed by Glasgow City Council to advise on the internet connectivity and telecoms networks for the forthcoming Glasgow 2018 European Championships.

The new multi-sport event brings together the continent’s leading sporting competitions in disciplines including aquatics, cycling, golf, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon, with more than 3,000 athletes expected to take part.

Andrew Muir, chief executive of Edinburgh-based FarrPoint, said: “It is essential that events such as the European Championships have the right technology in place from the outset.”

He added: “The network needs to meet the demands and stresses that will be put on it by a large number of diverse users. The correct infrastructure and connectivity is vital in ensuring that the event runs smoothly.”

The inaugural European Championships, expected to attract a television audience of more than one billion, will also see Berlin host the athletics element of the event.

