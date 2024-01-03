Top ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland limits price pain as sales top £20 million

Family business has also expanded its workforce to more than 100 employees for the first time.

Ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland has confirmed annual sales of almost £21 million after exports jumped by more than a quarter.

Turnover at the family-owned business rose from £17.7m in the previous financial year to reach £20.8m in 2022/23, according to the firm’s latest accounts. Aberdeenshire-based Mackie’s had flagged the £20m-plus milestone in August having more than doubled its ice cream sales in ten years.

During the latest period, the firm saw its UK market share in premium ice cream rise by 13 per cent, while its export sales grew by 27 per cent. This has enabled the business to expand its workforce to more than 100 employees for the first time, which included the appointment of its first people and development manager as well as a new managing director taking the helm within the last year. The company also saw a 33 per cent rise in sales of its chocolate brand.

Bosses noted that while overall costs had increased by 23 per cent over the financial year, the business had absorbed as much of these as possible, rather than pass them on to consumers.

Managing director Stuart Common said: “We are thrilled to announce that thanks to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team making our delicious products, Mackie’s has reached this turnover milestone. This landmark achievement reflects the progress Mackie's has made over the years and shows the strength of our brand and products. We’re extremely proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to achieving even greater success in the years to come.”

The brand’s second most popular honeycomb flavour now sits alongside flagship “traditional” across the UK in branches of Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons. The company has its sights set on achieving more UK listings in the current financial year.