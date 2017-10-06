Rumour Mill: Miller returns to Gers first team | Sutton slams Sinclair snub | Strachan ‘knew we’d score’

Kenny Miller returns to Rangers first team training; Chris Sutton slams Gareth Southgate’s decision to not call up Scott Sinclair and Gordon Strachan claims he ‘knew’ Scotland would score

Miller back in first team fold

Kenny Miller has returned to training with the Rangers first team. Picture: SNS Group

Kenny Miller has returned to training with the Rangers first team after initially being banished to the Under-20s.

The former Scotland striker played a key role in the Under-20s’ 5-2 win over Brentford ‘B’ on the weekend he was left out of the Rangers squad to face Hamilton, but is now back training with the first team. (Various)

Sutton slams Sinclair snub

Chris Sutton has questioned Gareth Southgate’s decision not to call up Scott Sinclair, branding it ‘arrogant’ and ‘a public slap in the face’.

In his column for the Daily Record, the BT Sport pundit claims that if Sinclair was playing in England, he would have been called into the squad.

Sutton wrote: “There are places up for grabs and I find it astounding that Sinclair hasn’t even been called into a squad over the past 12 months to be looked at during training.” (Daily Record)

Strachan ‘knew Scotland would score’

Gordon Strachan has insisted he knew Scotland would score as time ran out against Slovakia. The Scots hit the bar twice and seemingly couldn’t find a way past Martin Dubravka before finally getting that crucial goal in the 89th minute.

A delighted Strachan said: “I genuinely felt we would score, no matter what the time was. There have been times when I haven’t. But the work they put in tonight, the way they tried to play, a goal was coming for them.”

Hibs midfielder grabs international goal

Hibs midfielder Vykintas Slivka scored as Lithuania were held to a 1-1 draw in Malta.

Slivka and Easter Road team-mate Deivydas Matulevicius both started the match at Ta’ Qali, and although the Lithuanians fell behind on 23 minutes to an Andre Agius effort, Slivka hit back eight minutes into the second half. (Evening News)

Rogic plays just 7 minutes for Socceroos

Tom Rogic travelled a long way with his Australia team-mates to face Syria, but only ended up coming on as an 83rd-minute substitute, as the Socceroos were held to a 1-1 draw in Malaysia. (Various)

Di Canio comments on one-time Celtic target

Paolo Di Canio has voiced his opinion on Italian striker Fabio Borini, once linked with Celtic, but now plying his trade for AC Milan in his homeland.

But Di Canio suggested that Celtic didn’t miss out, telling Calcio Mercato: “Fabio is a player that I know pretty well since we worked together at Sunderland.

“I would want him with me in other clubs too. But it would have to be a club who is fighting relegation. He is a player that works hard but you can’t ask him for too much quality either.” (Calcio Mercato)

Arsenal youngster pledges allegiance to Scotland

Scotland have stolen a march on England with the news that Arsenal midfielder Charlie Gilmour has pledged his international allegiance to his adopted country.

The 19-year-old started out playing for Scotland at youth level before being capped for England Under-17s, but insists his latest u-turn is for good.

