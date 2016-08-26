Kilmarnock make Rangers ‘new club’ reference on Twitter

Kilmarnock appear to have made reference to Rangers being a ‘new club’ ahead of tonight’s fixture between the two Ladbrokes Premiership sides.

In anticipation of the game, Killie tweeted on their official Twitter account a stat about striker Kris Boyd, who is looking to score his 100th goal for the Ayrshire club.

The tweet from the Official Kilmarnock Twitter account. Picture: Twitter

It read: “Can Boyd score his first goal against Rangers and take his total over the 100 mark tonight?”

Boyd, who has had three spells at Kilmarnock and two at Rangers in his long career, netted three times against the Ibrox side prior to their 2012 liquidation.

It’s been a bone of contention for fans throughout Scottish football whether Rangers are the same club as the one that existed prior to 2012, with Gers fans vehemently insisting that they are. It’s an opinion backed up by SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

Earlier this year, Gary Harkins came in for criticism from the Rangers support when he joked they were a “new club” who he’d “never played before”.

