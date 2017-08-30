Dundee snap up Spanish defender Jon Aurtenetxe after trial

Neil McCann hopes to have solved Dundee’s defensive problems after completing the signing of Spaniard Jon Aurtenetxe on a deal until January.

He joins after leaving Spanish second tier outfit Amorebieta but has more than 100 La Liga appearances under his belt following stints with Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo and has played against the likes of Lionel Messi.

The defender – who has two Copa Del Rey runners’ up medals – also has experience of playing in Europe.

He made his Bilbao debut in a Europa League clash against Werder Bremen aged just 17 and three years later started for the Basque side as they lost out to Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid in the 2012 final of the same competition.

Now having impressed Dens Park manager McCann during a trial stint last week Aurtenetxe, 25, has been handed a short-term deal. McCann is looking to stabilise his back-line having conceded eight goals in the first four Premiership games of the new season. Only bottom dogs Partick Thistle have shipped more.

Dundee picked up their first point of the season when they drew with Hibs on Sunday.