Scotland news LIVE: Keep up to date with news from across the country

Scotland news LIVE: Public inquiry to be announced into Emma Caldwell case | High temperature February smashed global records | Spring Budget analysis amid Tory anger over Windfall tax
Pensioner seen seemingly spraying slur on Margaret Thatcher statue as police release appeal for information.
A pensioner has been captured on CCTV seemingly etching a slur in bright red paint on the Margaret Thatcher statue in her home town.
The £300,000 monument of the Iron Lady was defaced with the word 'b*****d' in what has become the latest offence in a string of vandal attacks against the statue.
Cops are now investigating this latest attack which is believed to have taken place overnight on the 5 to 6 March, at around midnight in Grantham, Lincs.
Investigators from Lincolnshire Police have released a still image from CCTV footage showing a pensioner seemingly scrawling the derogatory message in paint.
Scottish Government set to announce public inquiry into Emma Caldwell murder case.
An independent public inquiry is set to be announced by the Scottish Government into the botched investigation of the Emma Caldwell murder.
It was understood a ministerial statement is expected at Holyrood on Thursday to confirm the move.
Trains Scotland: New train service between London and Stirling given go ahead
A new train service between London and central Scotland has been given the go-ahead.
Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said it has approved an application by Grand Union Trains to operate four daily return services between London Euston and the city of Stirling. This is in competition with LNER, which operates services on that route.
Grand Union Trains will launch its services in June 2025. They will also call at Milton Keynes Central, Nuneaton, Crewe, Preston, Carlisle, Lockerbie, Motherwell, Whifflet, Greenfaulds and Larbert.
They will be the first direct services to and from London for Whifflet, Greenfaulds and Larbert.
Exclusive: Cameron Mackintosh on Edinburgh's next blockbuster musical, a possible Hamilton comeback and the cost of theatre tickets.
Cameron Mackintosh has revealed plans to bring another blockbuster musical to Edinburgh – as he suggested that Hamilton could make an extended comeback in the Scottish capital and also visit Glasgow.
The musical impresario has confirmed that Mary Poppins will have an extended run at the Festival Theatre less than a year after it plays host to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway and West End sensation.Mackintosh said that Hamilton could have run for several more weeks in Edinburgh based on the huge demand for tickets for its nine-week run, which was almost completely sold out ahead of its opening last week. He suggested that he would make even more use of the venue in future if it could be used for extended runs of shows once the King’s Theatre, which is also run by Capital Theatres, reopens after refurbishment next year.
