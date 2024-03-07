Scotland news LIVE: Keep up to date with news from across the country

The musical impresario has confirmed that Mary Poppins will have an extended run at the Festival Theatre less than a year after it plays host to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway and West End sensation.Mackintosh said that Hamilton could have run for several more weeks in Edinburgh based on the huge demand for tickets for its nine-week run, which was almost completely sold out ahead of its opening last week. He suggested that he would make even more use of the venue in future if it could be used for extended runs of shows once the King’s Theatre, which is also run by Capital Theatres, reopens after refurbishment next year.