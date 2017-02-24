Celtic swooped after Moussa Dembele ‘failed Spurs medical’

Celtic star Moussa Dembele might never have signed for the Parkhead club had he not failed a medical at Tottenham, according to reports in London.

Dembele looked certain to make the switch from Fulham to White Hart Lane in the 2016 January transfer window before the move fell apart.

It was initially reported that Spurs refused to allow the player to return on loan to Fulham, who were battling relegation from the Championship at the time.

It seemed a rather short-sighted move by the Premier League side, considering Dembele was 19 years old and would have been considered a player for the future in North London.

However, Get West London are now reporting that Spurs were happy to loan the striker back to Fulham, and that it was a failed medical which prevented the move from taking place.

Tottenham’s loss was Celtic’s gain. The striker signed for a £500,000 compensation fee after his contract expired at Craven Cottage, and has been a revelation under Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead.

Dembele, now 20, has bagged 27 goals so far this season and was linked with a January move to Chelsea worth a reported £40million.

