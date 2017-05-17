Scott Gemmill names Scotland squad for Toulon Tournament

Scott Gemmill has announced his 19-man squad for the 45th edition of the Toulon Tournament in France, which starts later this month.

Gemmill’s under-20 squad will play Czech Republic, Brazil and Indonesia in Group C.

Celtic are well represented with five players, including Anthony Ralston who made his first-team debut earlier this month, Winger Michael Johnston misses out through injury.

Kilmarnock have four players named, the highly-rated quartet Greg Taylor, Adam Frizzell, Iain Wilson and Greg Kiltie. Meanwhile, Motherwell’s on-loan centre-back Zak Jules is also included.

Scotland begin their campaign against Czech Republic on 31 May before facing Indonesia three days later and finishing the group stage with a match against Brazil on June 6.

Scotland boss Gemmill will be supported by Peter Grant, the former Celtic player was named as assistant manager on Tuesday.

The Scots’ participation will act as preparation for the upcoming European Under-21 Championship qualifying which begins with a match against Holland in September.

The revered tournament, played around Region-du-Var, was founded in 1967 before being limited to only national teams from 1974, traditionally featuring players aged 21 and under.

Gemmill’s side will be looking to become the first Scotland team to reach at least the last-four, while a Scottish player could join an illustrious back catalogue of player of the tournament, a list which includes Thierry Henry, Javier Mascherano, Juan Roman Riquelme, Alan Shearer and James Rodriguez