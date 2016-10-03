Why the referee failed to award Celtic a penalty at Dundee

The latest edition of Ref Review looks at the coming together between Erik Sviatchenko and Cammy Kerr during Celtic’s win at Dundee. Referee Andrew Dallas did not believe it was a penalty. We disagree, though we understand why the referee came to this conclusion.

Let’s start, as we always do, with the referee’s positioning. Dallas definitely isn’t in a great spot to see the challenge. As you’ll see in Picture One (below), he isn’t even in shot when the challenge occurs.

It’s not something you can blame him for too much. He takes up a fairly standard position for a corner - typically the ref stands just inside the box on the opposite side from the assistant. That usually allows at least one of the two officials to have a good view of anything which happens (pushing, shoving, handballs etc). The corner goes to the back post, and a Celtic player tries to cut it back, so it’s natural that he would stay roughly where he was at that point, and then challenge only occurs a split second later.

There have been some big statements made about this decision, as there always is, despite the fact there’s a lot to dissect and plenty that could be interpreted in different ways. If you think this is a stonewaller, or if you think it should be a foul to Dundee, there’s plenty that can be argued for your case. Therefore, it’s not a terrible decision by Dallas. Ultimately, he couldn’t be sure and did what he’s supposed to do in that situation. After all, managers say referees have to be sure when it comes to the big decisions.

The angle from the opposite end of the field provides the replay which looks most clear cut, but it is deceiving. It appears that Kerr goes through Sviatchenko’s left leg with his right foot (as we see in Picture Two).

Picture One

On closer inspection, Sviatchenko’s slow drawing back of his foot means the limb comes down to earth quickly when he goes to plant it in front of Kerr. As Kerr begins his slide at the same time, it makes it look like Kerr is the cause of the acceleration. From the angle behind the goal, we see Kerr does not kick through his leg, and may not make any contact at all with his opponent’s legs before they come together, body to body (as seen in the GIF above).

Sviatchenko initiates the upper body contact. This is why some have argued it should be a foul to Dundee. Also, there’s a possibility - though, again, it’s not 100 per cent clear - that he catches Kerr in the face with his forearm as he steps across him. He gets him again with his right elbow as he begins to fall over, but that’s after Kerr does make contact with Sviatchenko’s legs, so it’s irrelevant to whether it’s a penalty or not.

The way we see it, Sviatchenko going into Kerr with his body is within the context of a genuine physical battle for the ball rather than anything which would constitute a foul. Kerr is attempting to knock the ball away and then Sviatchenko sneaks in and catches him by surprise. The Celtic defender may be looking for a foul, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t one. The clearest contact which would constitute a foul is ultimately from Kerr on Sviatchenko rather than the other way around. It should be a penalty.

It’s all very clumsy. Kerr should not be going to ground in this instance, while Sviatchenko throws a lot of his body into the action when he could have took possession of the ball with a little more subtlety. Referees faced with such an ugly looking coming together in the penalty area would normally sway towards the attacker, especially when the defender goes to ground.

Picture Two

Considering what we know, Dallas would not have had a clear sight of Kerr ultimately tripping Sviatchenko, but he would have seen the Celtic player accidentally striking Kerr with one, if not both, of his arms.

• Craig Anderson is a former fully qualified referee. He is also the man behind SPLStats on Twitter.

