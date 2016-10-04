Rumour Mill: Gerrard to Celtic? | Wonderkid makes debut | Dembele picks France | title race ‘is over’

Celtic have been named among the front runners to land Steven Gerrard, 13-year-old ‘wonderkid’ Karamoko Dembele makes his debut for Celtic under-20s, and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish believes Brendan Rodgers’ side have already won the Ladbrokes Premiership title.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Gerrard to Celtic?

Celtic have emerged as a potential destination for ex-Liverpool star Steven Gerrard after it was revealed he’s considering a return to the UK.

Gerrard played under Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers when the pair were at Liverpool. Odds are as short as 4/1 of a reunion occurring at Parkhead. (Daily Express)

Wonderkid makes debut

Celtic have handed 13-year-old Karamoko Dembele his debut for their under-20 team.

The under-13s midfielder came on in the 81st minute of Celtic’s 3-1 victory over Hearts in the SPFL Development League. (The Scotsman)

Scottish title race ‘is over’

Celtic have all but wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title race after only eight weeks, according to former Parkhead star Kenny Dalglish.

The goalscoring legend cites Celtic’s dominance in victories over Rangers and Aberdeen, along with their near-perfect league record, as the reason for insisting there is no doubt Brendan Rodgers’ side will lift the title. (Daily Record)

Dembele set to snub England

Moussa Dembele looks set to snub England as he gets ready to make his France under-21s debut.

England have been plotting a swoop for the player, who will be eligible to play for them in 2017 under the five-year residency rule.

However, Dembele said it was “an honour” to represent the under-20s and he’d be “proud” to play for national team head coach Didier Deschamps. (Daily Record)

Paterson in line for Scotland start

Alan Hutton has withdrawn from the Scotland squad for the World Cup double header against Lithuania and Slovakia.

The withdrawal leaves Callum Paterson as the only regular right-back in the squad. The Hearts player started in Scotland’s opening World Cup qualifying win over Malta. (The Scotsman)

Double blow for Dundee United

Dundee United look set to be without Lewis Toshney and Cammy Bell for an extended period of time.

Toshney damaged ankle ligaments in the clash with Hibs, while Bell is having groin surgery to mend a niggling injury. (Dundee Telegraph)

Brown will regret Scotland choice

Scott Brown will regret his decision to retire from international football, according to Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish.

The joint-top scorer in Scotland’s international history insisted he was always proud to wear the jersey and would never have considered retiring before his time. (Daily Record)

Souness: Scotland suffers from Old Firm pressure

The pressure on the Old Firm to win every single trophy up for grabs is damaging Scotland’s chances of competing at international level, according to Graeme Souness.

The former Rangers boss believes our brightest youngsters are suffering from the lack of first-team opportunities, as both Celtic and Rangers would rather buy “ready made” players than develop them. (The Herald)

Djoum: Hearts squad can see them to second

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum believes the Tynecastle squad is strong enough to see the club finish ahead of Aberdeen and Rangers as the nearest challengers to Celtic this season.

Djoum cited Hearts’ ability to bring the likes of Alim Ozturk and Prince Buaben off the bench as evidence of their strength in depth. (The Sun)

Weiss dropped by Slovakia

Former Rangers star Vladimir Weiss has been dropped by Slovakia after an altercation with police saw the midfielder taken into custody.

The winger allegedly refused a breathalyser and blood test after being checked at the side of the road in Bratislava. (Daily Mail)

Tierney ‘too tight’ to buy home

Brendan Rodgers joked that Kieran Tierney lives at home with his parents because he is too tight to buy a house.

The 19-year-old is still living in the family home in Lanarkshire, where his dig money was recently raised to £20, according to Rodgers. (The Sun)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Paul Hartley has backed his strikers to start banging in the goals soon after a poor start to the campaign. (Dundee Telegraph)

• Defender Jordon Forster hopes to keep his place in the Hibs side after starting the game against Dundee United. (Evening News)

• Alex Rae is disappointed he was not afforded more time by St Mirren after a dreadful start to the season saw the Buddies boss axed. (Deadline News)

• Alan Brazil believes there will be another “rout” in favour of Celtic at Hogmanay if Mark Warburton doesn’t improve things at Ibrox. (HITC)

• Peter Houston has thanked ex-Celtic star Peter Grant for helping his son get back to full fitness. The Falkirk defender, also named Peter Grant, has been out since the turn of the year with a knee injury. (Deadline News)

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY