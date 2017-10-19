Rangers legend names SPFL stars club should’ve signed over Carlos Pena

Rangers legend Derek Johnstone does not believe summer signing Carlos Pena has represented value for money with his efforts thus far.

READ MORE - Dick Advocaat desperate to manage Netherlands for Scotland friendly

Writing in his column for the Glasgow Evening Times, Johnstone wonders whether the cash to sign the Mexican international, said to be around £2.5million, could have been better spent elsewhere.

Pena has netted four goals in his previous six games, including twice in Friday’s 3-0 victory at St Johnstone.

However, Johnstone has been less than impressed with his contribution outside the penalty area, and feels a trio of SPFL signings would have made Rangers a stronger outfit.

READ MORE - Barry Ferguson: Boozegate was one of the biggest mistakes of my career

He said: “I’m looking for more from him. As long as he is scoring goals he will be in the team, that’s what wins you games, but you have to ask the question of what he does if he isn’t scoring?

“The Rangers fans will be pleased that he has started to score and contribute to the team that way, but I worry that it won’t be sustainable, and the jury is still hugely out on him.

“For £2.5million, you could have got Louis Moult, Jamie Walker and Kenny McLean, so that’s the way I look at it when judging his contribution.”

READ MORE - Kenny Miller’s agent takes fresh swipe at Rangers