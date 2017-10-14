League One round-up: Raith work hard for the win

Raith Rovers extended their lead at the top but had to work hard to beat Arbroath 2-0 at Stark’s Park.

Two goals in a six-minute spell late in the first half settled it with Lewis Vaughan claiming his 17th of the season and Jason Thomson scoring a second with seven minutes of the half left.

Closest challengers Ayr United had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Airdrieonians. Rohan Ferguson saved a first-half penalty from Lawrence Shankland and Jordan McGregor headed Airdrie in front. Andy Geggan turned the game with two goals in three minutes shortly after half-time – equalising with a side-foot shot in 55 minutes and then heading Ayr in front from Michael Moffat’s cross. Airdrie responded and Willis Furtado earned them a point.

In a breathtaking match at New Bayview, East Fife edged Albion Rovers 5-4 with three goals in the last ten minutes.

Chris Duggan gave the home side the lead but Albion hit back within five minutes, Jason Marr equalising. Mark Docherty put East Fife ahead again from the penalty spot after Duggan was fouled. Alan Reid equalised with a header early in the second half and substitute Joao Vitoria put Albion in front. Alan Trouten made it 4-2 and it looked as if Albion were set for victory, but Greg Hurst, pictured, pulled a goal back and, in injury-time, Scott Linton equalised and then Hurst came up with the winner.

Queen’s Park hit a late equaliser at home to Forfar in a 1-1 draw.

David Cox had an early chance for Forfar but could not put his effort on target from ten yards. Mark Millar eventually broke the deadlock from the penalty spot for Forfar midway through the second half but Luke Donnelly equalised with just a minute left.

Stranraer beat Alloa Athletic 2-0 at Stair Park. Both teams had chances before Ryan Wallace made the breakthrough for Stranraer when he netted in the second half and Jamie Hamill added the clincher.