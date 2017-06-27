Aberfoyle’s Forest Hills Hotel unveils £3.5m makeover

THE luxury Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel and Spa has unveiled a multi-million pound renovation

It has seen its bedrooms, cocktail bar, piano lounge, reception and restaurant transformed.

Inside Forest Hills hotel. Picture: Supplied

The redesign at the four-star hotel, which is nestled in acres of manicured grounds with majestic views of Loch Ard, has enhanced the hotel’s traditional highland charm to create an elegant countryside retreat.

READ MORE: Dundas Castle offers ‘glam’ Edinburgh festivals accommodation

All 50 bedrooms and five suites have been upgraded with the installation of custom built furniture, bespoke lighting, and new soft furnishings.

Each room features award-winning pillows and tailored blackout curtains, ensuring all guests get the best night’s sleep.

Fireplace inside Forest Hills hotel. Picture: Supplied

All guestrooms feature free Wi-fi and flat screen TVs, whilst suites come complete with king size beds, fluffy robes and slippers as well as luxury bathroom toiletries from Arran Aromatics.

Guest areas have been decorated using a warm red, mahogany and classic tartan colour palette with luxury lounge chairs as well as displays of stunning photography.

Being just 40 minutes from Glasgow and an hour from Edinburgh, the hotel is a popular venue for weddings as well as meetings, conferences and events and renovations have taken into consideration all customers.

The refurbishment comes after an extension of the hotel’s spa facilities in 2007 which included the installation of more beauty treatment areas and a larger pool.

READ MORE: Tourism in Moray hits record figures

General Manager Andrew Deighan said: “We are proud to unveil the redesign of Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel & Spa. This is an exciting time and we look forward to welcoming our guests over the upcoming months to experience a true taste of highland luxury.”

Macdonald Hotels celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2016 and operates over 45 hotels across the UK and ten resorts in the UK, Spain and Portugal.

Operating 55 hotels the group continues to invest and now employs over 4,000 staff and operates in excess of 4,500 hotel rooms.