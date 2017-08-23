School bus involved in car crash in Dumbarton

Have your say

Children are being treated by emergency services after their school bus was involved in a crash in Dunbartonshire.

The incident happened at 8.40 am on Wednesday on Renton Road in Dumbarton.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the scene with medical staff assessing

The male driver of the car involved was cut free from his vehicle and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The road between Dalreoch station and the slip road to the A82 has been closed to traffic.