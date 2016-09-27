Ministers drive to boost cycling backfires after rates fall

Cycling rates in Scotland have fallen in a setback to ministers' ambitions to quadruple them by 2020.

The proportion of journeys by bike last year fell to 1.2 per cent from 1.4 per cent in 2015, Scottish Government figures showed today.

The rate has also stayed below 2 per cent for a decade, in stark contrast to ministers' "vision" of increasing it to 10 per cent within four years.

Cycling to work fell too, from 2.6 per cent to 2.2 per cent.

An alliance of 14 groups, including environmental campaigners and the children's watchdog, called for spending on cycling and walking to be increased significantly.

They demanded the budget for such "active travel" to be boosted to 10 per cent of transport spending by 2020.