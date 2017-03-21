Nicola Sturgeon and Ruth Davidson clash over indyref2

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson clashed over the prospect of a second referendum on Scottish independence at Holyrood today.

The heated exchange came during the opening session of a two-day debate, which is expected to see a majority of MSPs vote to start discussions with the UK Government on a second referendum.

Ruth Davidson argued the SNP did not have a 'clear mandate' for a second referendum. Picture: AFP/Getty images

Ms Davidson said most people in Scotland did not want another referendum ‘any time soon’ and accused the SNP of adopting a ‘tinpot’ approach to seeking one.

Opening the debate, Ms Sturgeon said there was an ‘unquestionable democratic mandate’ for a vote based on the SNP’s 2016 Scottish election manifesto which argued one should be held if there was ‘significant and material’ change in circumstances such as Scotland being taken out of the EU.

Ms Sturgeon added: “The suggestion that an emphatic election victory on the basis of a clear manifesto commitment and a parliamentary majority on an issue does not provide a mandate begs the question what does? And it runs the real risk of undermining the democratic process.”

Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie added that leaving the EU was an ‘act of political wreckage’, accusing the Scottish Tories of performing a U-turn on their support for staying in the single market.

Mr Harvie claimed that, without a second referendum, the citizens of Scotland would be the only Europeans left ‘voiceless’ in the Brexit process.

But Ms Davidson argued the SNP did not have a ‘clear mandate’ because the party lost its outright majority in 2016.

“I’m sorry, but believing something should happen if something else takes place might be many things, but it isn’t a clear mandate,” Ms Davidson said.

“Furthermore the SNP wants to unilaterally decide on the rules and timing of this referendum. We now know there is no agreement between the UK and Scottish Governments on the prospect of this referendum.”

The Tory leader contrasted the SNP plans with the Edinburgh Agreement, signed by Alex Salmond and David Cameron, which underpinned the 2014 referendum.

“I remind the SNP today that they once described the last referendum – with the Edinburgh Agreement – unanimous backing in this chamber and 92 per cent support across the public as the ‘gold standard’ approach.

“This isn’t the gold standard. It’s a tinpot approach to the biggest decision we could ever be asked to make.”

The SNP’s 63 MSPs are expected to get parliamentary support for another vote with the help of the six Green MSPs.

Prime Minister Theresa May has already indicated that she will block Ms Sturgeon’s demand for a poll before the UK quits the EU, saying ‘now is not the time’ for a second vote.