Glasgow Games legacy being lost as activity levels flatline

Scotland has failed to build on the legacy of the Commonwealth Games with greater levels of participation in sport and volunteering, MSPs have found.

There are still too many barriers, including a lack of time, to people getting involved in sport, according to Holyrood’s health and sport committee.

And women are less likely than men to get involved in sport, a survey has found.

Achieving an “active legacy” through increased levels of sporting activity across Scotland was a key driver in Scotland’s bid to host the 2014 Games.

But the report today paints “a mixed picture” on active legacy outcomes from the Games being achieved but says that no previous major sporting event has resulted in an active legacy and that the Scottish Government was unlikely to meet this target.

Neil Findlay MSP, convener of the health and sport committee, said “excellent work” is being undertaken by volunteers across the country.

But he added: “It is clear that there’s still more that needs to be done to increase levels of participation in sport and physical activity.

“It is disappointing that the tremendous enthusiasm of volunteers in supporting the Commonwealth Games has not been converted into a legacy of ongoing participation in voluntary activity, especially in sport.

“The Scottish Government may wish to look to the Young Leaders programme in the Highlands as an example that could be rolled out across the country.

“It’s also disappointing to learn that there are still issues around accessing the school estate and that this valuable resource is not being utilised to its full potential.”

The committee’s inquiry focused on barriers to sport participation, the Games legacy and barriers to sport.

A previously published survey of more than 3,000 people found that the biggest barrier to participation was a perceived lack of time. A shortage of facilities and the cost were also seen as significant barriers.

It also revealed that women were almost twice as likely as men to not take part in regular sport or physical activity. Feeling self-conscious was among the main reasons for women opting out.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Physical activity contributes to our personal, community and national wellbeing, and our vision is of a Scotland where people are more active, more often and we are investing at school, community and national level to deliver that.”