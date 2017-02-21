5 recommended running routes in Glasgow

Not only does this allow you to cover more ground and see more, but it helps you keep fit.

At Run the Sights guided running tours, we know every inch of the city’s well trodden paths; here are five of our favourite running routes for you to enjoy.

Glasgow has a variety of great running routes

West end wanderer

This running route takes you along the River Clyde and past what was once all docklands. Having undergone a substantial amount of regeneration over the last 30 years the riverside now hosts the SECC, Hydro and the Science museums.

Where the Clyde meets the Kelvin, reflected in the stunning rippled shape of the Riverside museum, the route cuts up towards the university. It’s like going back in time towards Victorian Glasgow, passing Kelvinhall, Kelvingrove and then through Kelvingrove park.

Monuments, Murals and Markets

Explore the east end of Glasgow. Less known for its tourist sights, it nevertheless passes many intriguing murals and monuments of Glasgow’s Victorian past, including the largest terracotta statue ever made, and the famous Barras’ market.

The route continues up to the Glasgow Cathedral, the city’s oldest building, before coming back to Central Station via the impressive George Square. The square boasts some of Glasgows finest architecture, including the City Chambers. A fabulous route to appreciate the gems of Glasgow.

City Centre Canter

This route is a fantastic mix of both the east and west ends of Glasgow. The runability of such a central route within a city is a testament to the Glasgow’s infrastructure and planning.

Run alongside the main university building and then head down to Kevingrove Park before taking in the Merchant City and Glasgow Green. Follow the Clydeside for a stretch to reflect on Glasgow’s more modern side too.

Countryside in the City

This is a running route for trail and park lovers. Take in two of Glasgow’s best loved parks connected by trails and paths around the Burrell Collection and Pollock House.

The beautiful view across Glasgow and out to the Campsies from the flag pole in Queen’s Park makes this route incredible, as well as providing the opportunity to admire the immaculately manicured gardens within Pollock Park. Contrast this with the ancient Pollock Beech tree and you can start to enjoy the variety these parks have to offer.

Trailblazer

The trailblazer route starts at Milngavie station and follows the West Highland Way up to Mugdock Country Park.

From here explore trails which skirt around some historic sites such as a Crannog, Castles, Gallows, Baronial mansions, Victorian gardens and Second World War Gun Sites.

There are also wonderful views of Glasgow as well as the iconic Dumgoyne. This route may require a little more endurance but the sights are worth the effort.

For more info on all of these runs visit runthesights.co.uk